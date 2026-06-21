A golden summer for durian lovers at The Mira

The king of fruits is returning to The Mira Hong Kong this summer, with more than one metric ton of freshly opened Malaysian durians set to headline the hotel’s nine-night Durian Extravaganza.

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Running from July 13 to 15 and July 21 to 26 at the hotel’s penthouse Ballroom, this year’s edition is themed Golden Age of Nyonya, bringing together all-you-can-eat durian, Peranakan heritage cuisine and Malaysian tropical flavors.

Staged in collaboration with Tourism Malaysia and Miramar Travel, the event builds on last year’s sold-out run with a wider durian selection and a stronger focus on Nyonya cooking.

At the heart of the experience is the Freshly Open Durian Theatre, where durians harvested from Malaysia are opened for guests at peak ripeness. The fruits are sourced from trusted farms in Pahang, Johor and Kelantan, and are delivered to Hong Kong and opened within 36 hours of harvest.

Each evening will feature a rotating selection of at least eight durian varieties, drawn from a wider seasonal line-up of more than 20 cultivars. The tasting ranges from familiar favorites such as D13 Golden Bun, D24 Sultan, D101 Mas, Susu, D1 GangHai and D2 Dato Nina, to rarer varieties including Black Pearl from Johor, D145 Hijau from Pahang, Penang-origin Marangang and old-tree Tang Lai.

The Mira’s durian experts will guide guests through the tasting, helping them explore different textures and flavor profiles, from sweet and custardy to rich, bitter and intensely aromatic.

For those looking for a more curated tasting, the evening also includes a Premium Durian Tasting Platter featuring five selected varieties. D200 Black Thorn and D197 Musang King will be joined by three rotating premium or rare selections, with possible highlights including Tupai King, Red Prawn and D198 Golden Phoenix. The final line-up will be revealed on the day, depending on the harvest and daily arrivals.

Beyond durian, the dinner buffet turns to Nyonya cuisine, a Peranakan cooking tradition shaped by Malay and Chinese influences. Prepared by The Mira’s culinary team under the guidance of a Baba Nyonya culinary expert, the menu brings together coconut, spice, herbs and slow-cooked depth.

Standout dishes include Udang Masak Lemak Nenas, a prawn dish with coconut milk, gentle spice and pineapple sweetness, and Asam Laksa, known for its tangy tamarind broth and layered herbs. Ayam Pongteh, a slow-braised chicken stew with fermented soybean paste and warm spices, adds a homely note to the spread.

The sweet section continues the Malaysian theme with 10 traditional Nyonya sweets and durian desserts. Guests can expect pandan-infused Kuih Koci, Ang Ku Kueh, Onde Onde, an Ais Kacang live station, durian mochi, durian soft-serve ice cream and a durian chocolate fountain.

Other tropical fruits, including cempedak, mangosteen and rambutan, will also be served, offering a refreshing balance to the richness of the durian feast.

The Ballroom will be styled after a nostalgic Nyonya mansion, with cultural performances on selected opening nights. Each evening will also include a live durian auction, while guests will receive a Malaysian gift basket to take home.

The durian celebration will extend across Mira Dining venues throughout the summer. Yamm will serve an all-you-can-eat Malaysian Durian Afternoon Tea on weekends in July and August, featuring savory creations such as durian sushi, durian pizza and pineapple fried rice with seafood curry and fermented durian paste, alongside desserts made with six types of Malaysian durian pulp, including D13 Golden Bun, D24 Sultan, D175 Red Prawn and D197 Musang King.

At Mue Mue in Mira Place, diners can try a Trio of Durian Sticky Rice throughout July, featuring D200 Black Thorn, D197 Musang King and D24 Sultan with fragrant coconut sticky rice.

For durian lovers, The Mira’s summer offering is less a simple buffet than a guided tasting journey through Malaysia’s most expressive fruit — creamy, bitter, sweet, pungent and unmistakably seasonal.

Durian Extravaganza: The Golden Era of Nyonya

Dates: July 13 - 15 (Mon - Wed) & July 21 - 26 (Tue - Sat)

Time: 6.30pm - 9.30pm

Venue: Ballroom, 18/F, The Mira Hong Kong, Mira Place, 118 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Tickets: Adults HK$928 | Child HK$688 (3 - 11 years old)

Early bird discount: Book on or before July 3 to enjoy 15 percent off.

Click here for details.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

