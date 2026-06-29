A new Tiffany Blue-hued dining destination

Tiffany & Co. has opened its newest Blue Box Café at the jewelry house’s newly unveiled store at Lee Gardens in Causeway Bay, bringing one of the brand’s most recognizable dining experiences to Hong Kong.

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Located on the first floor of the new store, the café is now open daily from 11am to 9pm. Designed as an extension of Tiffany & Co.’s world of craft, design and hospitality, the space offers breakfast, afternoon tea and all-day dining in the house’s signature elegant style.

For its Hong Kong debut, Tiffany & Co. has appointed Chef Consultant Agustin Balbi of one Michelin-starred Andō to develop the café’s culinary direction. The menu reflects his ingredient-driven approach, blending contemporary café classics with refined details and subtle local touches.

“This occasion allows me to share a more relaxed, personal style of my cooking with Hong Kong’s guests. I have specially crafted a menu alongside the team—one that elevates the classic café experience with a touch of luxury, much like the iconic jewelry brand itself. I cannot wait to welcome everyone to discover it for themselves,” says Chef Agustin Balbi.

Chef Agustin Balbi.

At the heart of the experience is Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The menu begins with seasonal fruits, buttery croissants, pain au chocolat, peach tart and Greek yogurt with house-made gourmet granola. Guests can then choose between avocado toast with Japanese egg, brown butter emulsion and Spanish ibérico ham, or poached Japanese egg with smoked salmon, toast and paprika foam. Baerii caviar can also be added for a more indulgent touch.

Breakfast at Tiffany. (HK$328 + 10% per guest)

Afternoon tea, long associated with celebration and refinement, is given a distinctly Tiffany expression at the Blue Box Café. The tea set features savory bites such as egg waffle puff with caviar and crème fraîche, tuna tartare on toasted bread, Japanese egg sandwich and a mini lobster bun with smoked paprika and white cucumber.

The sweet selection includes Tiffany & Co. macarons, seasonal fruit tart, red velvet cake, opera cake, egg tart and Tiffany & Co. cake, alongside freshly baked raisin and chocolate scones served with clotted cream and seasonal preserves.

Tea at Tiffany. (HK$358 + 10% per guest)

Beyond breakfast and tea, the all-day à la carte menu has been created exclusively for Hong Kong guests.

Starters include Hokkaido scallop carpaccio with pineapple salsa, lemon dressing and crispy kombu; tuna tartare with smoked soy, oscietra caviar and tapioca chips; seasonal tomato burrata salad; and king prawn salad with XO thousand island dressing.

Main courses continue the balance between comfort and polish. Highlights include homemade egg tagliolini with mixed Yunnan mushrooms and cream sauce, slow-cooked Label Rouge chicken breast with lemon thyme brown butter, grilled prime Argentinian Angus beef tenderloin with salsa verde and chive oil, and the Tiffany & Co. burger served with fries.

For sharing, the Spanish red prawn rice for two offers a Mediterranean-inspired centerpiece, while desserts include mascarpone with cacao and coffee ice cream, as well as strawberry and the signature Tiffany Blue® cake with hazelnut and salted caramel, inspired by the House’s iconic hue.

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With its main dining room, bar area and private dining room, the Blue Box Café is positioned as a versatile destination for different occasions, from a relaxed daytime visit to a more intimate gathering.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

