Bacha Coffee serves up Father’s Day brew

For many fathers, coffee is more than a drink. It is a morning ritual, a pause between meetings, or a quiet moment before the day begins. This Father’s Day, Bacha Coffee is turning that everyday ritual into a journey of craft, provenance and discovery.

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The Moroccan coffee house is presenting a Father’s Day gifting collection in Hong Kong that traces coffee from farm to cup, with selections designed for fathers who value quality, tradition and the story behind each bean.

Bacha Coffee sources exclusively from 35 coffee-producing countries and uses 100 percent Arabica beans of specialty grade.

Each coffee reflects the character of its origin, shaped by altitude, rainfall, soil conditions and processing methods. The beans are then slow-roasted in small batches using traditional drum-roasting techniques at low temperatures, a process intended to preserve the aromatic profile of each harvest.

For fathers who enjoy exploring different origins and flavour profiles, the collection includes several tasting sets. The Coffee Trails Taster brings together six coffees from Ethiopia, Brazil and Guatemala, covering Single Origins, Fine Flavoured varieties and Naturally CO₂ Decaffeinated coffees. With notes ranging from chocolatey and floral to nutty, spiced and malty, the set is priced at HK$923 and includes six raw sugar candy sticks.

The Coffee Discovery Gift Set, priced at HK$878, offers another six-coffee journey across Kenya, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, Mexico and Papua New Guinea. Designed as a gentle education of the palate, the selection moves across fruity, chocolatey, floral, spiced and malty profiles, from medium to medium dark roasts.

For those drawn to richer, dessert-like flavours, Expedition to the Oasis features four Fine Flavoured coffees in Bacha Coffee’s signature red and gold canisters. The set, priced at HK$767, includes Happy Gianduja Coffee, Sweet Mexico Coffee, Marrakech Morning Coffee and Baraka Decaffeinated Coffee, offering notes of nuts, warm spice, fruit, malt, chocolate and citrus.

The Coffee Crossroads Gift Set, at HK$650, brings together coffees from Myanmar, Nicaragua, Indonesia and the Dominican Republic. The four-coffee ensemble highlights the diversity of specialty Arabica, with tasting notes that range from chocolate and citrus to floral, fruity and malty.

For a more classic Father’s Day gift, the Bacha Heritage Gift Set pairs coffee with signature accessories, including a Heritage Coffee Mug with Lid, a silver-plated coffee spoon and a coffee bag gift box of choice. Priced at HK$442, it is designed for fathers who appreciate timeless details as much as the coffee itself.

Beyond the gift sets, Bacha Coffee is also offering its packaged coffees and coffee bag collections as standalone presents. The Signature Nomad Collection features gift boxes decorated with the coffee maison’s artwork, each representing a different destination and flavour story.

Highlights include Grand Moka Matari Coffee, from HK$871, a rare Yemeni single origin dry-processed on earthen rooftops, with bright acidity and notes of apricot, dark chocolate, dates, caramel and spice. Other options include Mombasa Song Coffee, from HK$325, a blend of African and Asian beans with herbal and floral aromas; 1910 Coffee, from HK$325, a tribute to Bacha Coffee’s founding year with notes of wild strawberries and cream; and Blue Danube Coffee, from HK$325, which combines forest berries, milk chocolate and fresh acidity.

For fathers who prefer convenience without compromising on quality, the coffee bag gift boxes offer individually wrapped, single-serve 100 percent Arabica drip coffee bags. Options include the King of Africa Coffee Bag Gift Box and Tolteca Chocolate Coffee Bag Gift Box, both priced at HK$208, as well as the San Cristóbal Coffee Bag Gift Box at HK$358 and the Assorted Coffee Bag Gift Box at HK$416.

Grand Moka Matari Coffee from the Signature Nomad Collection. (HK$871)

Assorted Coffee Bag Gift Box. (HK$416)

The Father’s Day celebration will also extend beyond gifting. Bacha Coffee at Harbour City will offer a limited-time dining experience for the occasion, featuring a specially designed menu of coffee-led gastronomy.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

