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FOOD & WINE

Two Moons debuts new ‘Ginger Gin’ with limited-time menus across three local bars

FOOD & WINE
8 mins ago

by

Judy Cui

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Hong Kong’s multi-award-winning craft gin brand Two Moons is partnering with three notable local bars to connect people through limited-edition "Ginger" cocktails and a heartwarming "Moon Post" campaign, to celebrate the launch of its latest Ginger Gin. 

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The latest bottling was inspired by ginger, a humble ingredient deeply woven into everyday Chinese life. Alongside botanicals including juniper berry, litsea cubeba, wild white tea, allspice, and sandalwood, the gin beautifully sparks and layers the unique character of ginger.

Collaborations with Kinsman, 25:00 (Twenty Fifth Hour), and ZZURA will showcase six exclusive cocktails that celebrate ginger and Cantonese culture, with each bar offering a unique interpretation of the ingredient's character and complexity.

Kinsman, celebrated for reinterpreting traditional Chinese spirits through a contemporary cocktail lens, will present Folk Medicine, a bold reimagining of the classic Penicillin, alongside Posh Spice, a creation inspired by traditional sweet soup culture.

At 25:00, the bar presents two cocktails that draw inspiration from local wedding customs. The first, Wedding Dress, opens with a fresh, floral lift of young ginger followed by a gentle warmth that lingers softly on the finish. The second, Dragon & Phoenix, utilizes mature ginger notes to form its robust backbone.

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Rounding out the lineup are Tropical Wave and Citrus Canopy by ZZURA, which infuse the new Two Moons Ginger Gin with vibrant, fruit-forward flavors.

At each venue, guests who order any limited-edition Ginger Gin cocktail will receive a custom envelope and note card set for the "Moon Post,” which is a simple, heartwarming ritual of passing handwritten notes from one stranger to another.

"At our tables, ginger has always played the role of a silent companion—quietly offering warmth and threading us together," said Dimple Yuen, co-founder of Two Moons.

 "With Moon Post, we extend that companionship beyond the glass into the tangible warmth of pen and paper, allowing strangers sharing the same space at different times to connect through handwritten notes of comfort."

Patrons can jot down a heartfelt greeting, a fleeting thought, or even a simple sketch to ease the fatigue of daily life before dropping it into a dedicated mailbox. 

Established in 2019, Two Moons Distillery is Hong Kong’s first gin distillery. As a multi-award-winning brand, it has successfully expanded its footprint from Hong Kong into mainland China, Taiwan, and Japan.

The brand's key accolades include the Best London Dry Gin Trophy at the Cathay Pacific HKIWSC 2024, a Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2023, and the Best Hong Kong London Dry Gin title at the World Gin Awards 2022.

gin

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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