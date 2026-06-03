Three nights, two traditions, one shared language of fire

For three nights only this June, Hong Kong diners will have a rare chance to experience one of South America’s most distinctive fire-led kitchens without leaving the city.

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The Rare Tour will arrive at Carna by Dario Cecchini, bringing together Carna and Ecuador’s Tributo for a four-hands culinary residency shaped by meat, fire and craft. Both restaurants are listed among the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants 2026, with Tributo ranked No. 24 and Carna by Dario Cecchini ranked No. 78.

The collaboration will be led by legendary Tuscan butcher Dario Cecchini and Tributo’s Chef Luis Maldonado, together with their culinary teams. Chef de Cuisine Billy Yau will also lead the Hong Kong kitchen, while Pastry Chef Joaquín Araque will bring a Latin American touch to the final part of the experience.

The residency is notable not only for the chefs involved, but also for the journey behind it. Maldonado and his team will travel more than 30 hours from Quito, Ecuador, crossing continents and time zones for a Hong Kong appearance lasting just three evenings.

Tributo is deeply rooted in the Andes, drawing on the region’s landscapes, producers and long traditions of cooking with fire. Its philosophy is built around the Andean Old Cow, a program that aims to restore dignity to the animal by treating each cut with precision, respect and a strong sense of place.

At Carna, Cecchini’s Tuscan approach is centered on whole-animal dining, Italian butchery and the joy of sharing food around the table. The Hong Kong restaurant has become the Asian home of his philosophy, while its debut on the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants list has further raised its international profile.

Carna's Charcoal Grilled Steak.

The Rare Tour will bring these two traditions together through a eight-course tasting menu, to be revealed only on the evening itself. The format is designed as an unfolding discovery, allowing guests to experience the contrast between Italian butcher culture and South American open-fire mastery in real time.

For Carna, the residency continues its role as a stage for global steak culture in Hong Kong. For Tributo, it marks a rare appearance outside South America, giving local diners a glimpse of a kitchen closely tied to Andean identity, terroir and storytelling.

With Tributo’s return to Asia unconfirmed and The Rare Tour not expected back in Hong Kong until 2027, the three-night residency is set to be a brief but memorable moment in the city’s dining calendar.

Click here for booking details.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

