A conversation of Huaiyang, Cantonese, Chiu Chow and Sichuan flavors

A rare all-Chinese culinary exchange will arrive in Wan Chai this month, as Shanghai Plus brings together four celebrated restaurants from Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai for a three-night collaboration dinner.

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Held from June 25 to 27, the eight-hands event will see Shanghai Plus join forces with Beijing’s three-Michelin-starred Chao Shang Chao, Shanghai’s one-Michelin-starred The Blooms of Yue and Ming Court Wan Chai.

Rather than presenting a single regional style, the dinner is designed as a conversation across Chinese cuisines, bringing together Huaiyang, Cantonese, Chiu Chow and Sichuan influences through a nine-course tasting menu.

The collaboration will be led by Shanghai Plus executive chef Poon Chun-chiu, Chao Shang Chao executive chef Cheung Yat-fung, The Blooms of Yue chef He Zhujun and Ming Court Wan Chai culinary director Tsang Chiu-king. The menu will highlight the chefs’ different generations, backgrounds and culinary languages.

The evening opens with a trio of appetizers by Poon, including marinated mantis shrimp in sake and Huadiao wine sauce, smoked vegetarian rolls and scallion soy-glazed fish maw puff. He will also serve double-boiled superior soup with bird’s nest, stuffed bamboo pith and baby cabbage.

Tsang of Ming Court Wan Chai will present braised lobster with pepper cream lobster sauce and fried thread bun, while He of The Blooms of Yue will bring two dishes to the table: braised giant yellow croaker with pickled long beans and Sichuan-style Wagyu beef in signature spiced sauce.

Cheung of Chao Shang Chao will contribute stuffed pigeon leg with assorted seafood in spicy sauce, adding a Chiu Chow accent to the menu.

Poon will then return with steamed soup dumpling with prawn and honey-glazed Chinese ham with fried bean curd skin and mandarin pancakes, followed by Inaniwa udon with sea cucumber, wild mushrooms and shrimp roe.

The dinner concludes on a softer note with salted egg yolk lava balls and pandan glutinous rice roll.

For Hong Kong diners, the three-night dinner offers more than a showcase of signature dishes. It is a compact journey through regional Chinese cooking, shaped by four kitchens and served at one table.

Shanghai Plus eight-hands collaboration dinner with The Blooms of Yue, Chao Shang Chao and Ming Court Wan Chai

Dates: June 25 to 27, 2026

Price: HK$2,388 + 10pc per guest; HK$1,880 + 10pc for Brilliant by Langham members

Location: Shanghai Plus

Address: Shop 201, 2/F, Shui On Centre, 6-8 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Opening hours: Lunch 11.30am to 3pm, last order at 2.30pm; dinner 5.30pm to 10.30pm, last order at 9.30pm

Reservations: 2886 2818 / reservation@shanghaiplus.com.hk

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

