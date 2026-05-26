A Spanish midday ritual finds its place at Lola Maria

Lunch at Lola Maria takes on a slower, more convivial rhythm this summer, as a new Spanish weekday menu invites diners to trade the usual hurried meal for tapas, shared rice and time around the table.

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The restaurant, a Spanish dining concept founded and conceptualized by chef Edgard Sanuy Barahona, will launch its new Piscolabis & Rice Lunch from May 25.

Available Monday to Friday from noon to 2.30pm, excluding public holidays, the lunch set is designed for a minimum of two diners and celebrates the Spanish tradition of gathering, grazing and savoring.

The meal begins with piscolabis, a Spanish phrase referring to a friendly spread of small bites. Before the main course arrives, diners are served a selection of complimentary tapas, including Tomato Bread, golden Croquetas, Gazpacho or Russa Salad, the signature Lola Maria Salad, and Bikini, the much-loved toasted sandwich.

At the center of the lunch is arroz, with each table choosing one rice dish to share between two guests. The selected rice dish determines the set price per person, ranging from HK$263 to HK$395.

The menu offers a wide range of Spanish flavors, from the dramatic Charred Beef Rib and Piquillo Peppers Rice to the luxurious Carabinero Rice, built around one of Spain’s prized crustaceans. The Black Rice “del senyoret” arrives with silky All-i-oli, while the Duck and Foie Gras Rice brings a more indulgent note to the table.

Other choices include Pork Belly and Piquillo Peppers Rice, Roast Chicken Rice, Vegetable Rice with All-i-oli, and Fideuà, the Catalan noodle dish that offers a gentler alternative to rice.

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The lunch ends with coffee, tea or a scoop of ice cream, giving the meal a quiet and easy finish.

With its small plates, shared mains and relaxed pace, the Piscolabis & Rice Lunch brings a taste of Spain’s midday dining culture to Hong Kong. It is a meal made not only for eating, but for pausing, sharing and letting the afternoon unfold.

Lola Maria

Opening Hours (Monday to Sunday)

Lunch: 12noon – 2:30pm

Dinner: 6pm – 11pm

Address: Portion of Shop No. 2 (Shop D), G/F, Centrestage, No. 108 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com