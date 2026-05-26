logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOD & WINE

A Spanish midday ritual finds its place at Lola Maria

FOOD & WINE
2 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

logo
logo
logo

Lunch at Lola Maria takes on a slower, more convivial rhythm this summer, as a new Spanish weekday menu invites diners to trade the usual hurried meal for tapas, shared rice and time around the table.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The restaurant, a Spanish dining concept founded and conceptualized by chef Edgard Sanuy Barahona, will launch its new Piscolabis & Rice Lunch from May 25.

Available Monday to Friday from noon to 2.30pm, excluding public holidays, the lunch set is designed for a minimum of two diners and celebrates the Spanish tradition of gathering, grazing and savoring.

The meal begins with piscolabis, a Spanish phrase referring to a friendly spread of small bites. Before the main course arrives, diners are served a selection of complimentary tapas, including Tomato Bread, golden Croquetas, Gazpacho or Russa Salad, the signature Lola Maria Salad, and Bikini, the much-loved toasted sandwich.

At the center of the lunch is arroz, with each table choosing one rice dish to share between two guests. The selected rice dish determines the set price per person, ranging from HK$263 to HK$395.

The menu offers a wide range of Spanish flavors, from the dramatic Charred Beef Rib and Piquillo Peppers Rice to the luxurious Carabinero Rice, built around one of Spain’s prized crustaceans. The Black Rice “del senyoret” arrives with silky All-i-oli, while the Duck and Foie Gras Rice brings a more indulgent note to the table.

Other choices include Pork Belly and Piquillo Peppers Rice, Roast Chicken Rice, Vegetable Rice with All-i-oli, and Fideuà, the Catalan noodle dish that offers a gentler alternative to rice.

Piscolabis including Tomato Bread, Croquetas, and Lola Maria Salad.
Lola Maria's Russa Salad.
Lola Maria's cool and refreshing Gazpacho.
Lola Maria's Fideuà.
The restaurant is a Spanish dining concept founded and conceptualized by chef Edgard Sanuy Barahona.
+1
The new set lunch menu will be available from May 25 onwards.

The lunch ends with coffee, tea or a scoop of ice cream, giving the meal a quiet and easy finish.

With its small plates, shared mains and relaxed pace, the Piscolabis & Rice Lunch brings a taste of Spain’s midday dining culture to Hong Kong. It is a meal made not only for eating, but for pausing, sharing and letting the afternoon unfold.

Lola Maria
Opening Hours (Monday to Sunday)
Lunch: 12noon – 2:30pm
Dinner: 6pm – 11pm
Address: Portion of Shop No. 2 (Shop D), G/F, Centrestage, No. 108 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

Lola MariaSpanish cuisine Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Why Pinot Bianco? | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong
FOOD & WINE
22-05-2026 01:49 HKT
Dragon Boat Festival 2026: Hong Kong’s premium rice dumplings to try this season
FOOD & WINE
21-05-2026 17:30 HKT
French flavors meet modern craftsmanship at CulinArt 1862
FOOD & WINE
15-05-2026 09:00 HKT
Time to toast
FOOD & WINE
08-05-2026 12:30 HKT
The Heroic Viticulture at Valdobbiadene. Consorzio Tutela del Vino Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore
Cartizze – not your typical happy hour bubble | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong
FOOD & WINE
08-05-2026 04:10 HKT
From confit to Cantonese roast: a global duck journey
FOOD & WINE
07-05-2026 14:00 HKT
Bamboo, elegance and beauty: a seasonal menu celebrates motherhood
FOOD & WINE
29-04-2026 18:40 HKT
Venchi and Shang Palace unveils a taste of east meets west
FOOD & WINE
24-04-2026 17:30 HKT
GODIVA unveils heritage collection to commemorate century of exquisite excellence
FOOD & WINE
23-04-2026 14:08 HKT
Northern Chinese flavors shine as Hutong ignites spice dining scene
FOOD & WINE
22-04-2026 19:45 HKT
(file photo)
Veteran executive Mani Fok promoted to CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 18:14 HKT
(File Photo)
HK braces for first Very Hot Weather Warning of the year as temperatures set to hit 33 degrees
NEWS
25-05-2026 15:42 HKT
Over 40-minute wait at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge as holidaymakers return to city
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.