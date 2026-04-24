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FOOD & WINE

Venchi and Shang Palace unveils a taste of east meets west

FOOD & WINE
1 hour ago

by

Marco Lam

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A new Hong Kong-exclusive gelato is bringing together Italian craftsmanship and Cantonese culinary heritage, as Venchi partners with one-Michelin-starred Shang Palace to launch a limited-edition flavor inspired by a classic Chinese dessert.

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The new creation, 30-Year Dried Mandarin Peel Red Bean Dessert Gelato, draws from Shang Palace’s signature sweetened red bean soup with aged mandarin peel, reimagined into an Italian-style gelato. The product is now available across selected Venchi locations in Hong Kong.

The collaboration blends Venchi’s century-old expertise in chocolate and gelato with Shang Palace’s focus on refined Cantonese cuisine.

At its core is the use of 30-year aged dried mandarin peel, known for its deep citrus aroma, paired with red bean paste — a combination widely regarded as a staple in traditional Chinese desserts.

The gelato features a milk-based foundation infused with the fragrance of aged mandarin peel, complemented by the sweetness of red beans. The result is a layered flavor profile that combines creamy textures with the familiar taste of a classic dessert.

For Shang Palace, the original red bean soup remains a signature dish, built on slow simmering and careful ingredient selection. With Venchi translating the dish into a frozen format, the collaboration aims to present a new interpretation while retaining its essence.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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