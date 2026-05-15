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FOOD & WINE

French flavors meet modern craftsmanship at CulinArt 1862

FOOD & WINE
15-05-2026 09:00 HKT

by

Marco Lam

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CulinArt 1862 is bringing a refined taste of France to Causeway Bay this May, with a series of menus and dining promotions designed to celebrate craftsmanship, seasonal ingredients and everyday indulgence.

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The restaurant, known for its multicultural culinary approach and polished presentation, has launched a limited-edition French GourMay Menu (HK$788 per person) as part of the citywide celebration of French gastronomy.

Inspired by traditional French techniques and seasonal produce, the menu opens with Egg and Morel, featuring seasonal morels from southern France, a slow-cooked molten egg, morel purée, asparagus and French Baerii caviar. It is followed by pan-seared foie gras served with poached pear, goat’s cheese and Iberico ham, creating a rich but balanced start to the meal.

For the main course, diners may choose between Halibut with Fresh Mussels, served with a rich mussel sauce and crispy kale, or M5 Australian Wagyu Striploin, paired with a classic French veal glaze. The meal ends with a Ginger Soufflé and ginger ice cream, offering a light yet gently warming finish.

Egg and Morel.
Pan-seared Foie Gras.
Halibut with Fresh Mussels.
M5 Wagyu Striploin.
Ginger Souffle with Ginger Ice Cream.

Guests may also add a four-glass wine pairing (HK$200), featuring selections such as Champagne Breton Fils Brut Tradition NV and Maison Jean-Philippe Marchand Bourgogne Pinot Noir 2013.

Beyond the French GourMay offering, CulinArt 1862 is also presenting its Chef’s Recommendation Menu (HK$598 per person). The menu highlights a trio of surf-and-turf signatures, including M5 Australian Wagyu Sirloin, Dry-Aged Threadfin and Roasted Pigeon.

The Wagyu is grilled to retain its tenderness, while the dry-aged threadfin offers a firmer texture and deeper flavor. The roasted pigeon, marinated in a house brine and flash-roasted, brings a more intense and gamey note to the menu.

Dry-Aged Threadfin Fish.
Australian M9 Wagyu Ribeye.
Farm Roasted Pigeon.
Grilled Rack of Pork.
Mussels in White Wine.

Diners can complement the meal with two glasses of wine for HK$120, or a selected bottle of red or white wine for HK$300.

For regular guests and casual weekday diners, the restaurant has also introduced Daily Savoury Surprises from Sunday to Thursday. The promotion features a rotating selection of popular dishes at special prices, giving guests a chance to enjoy premium ingredients, from M9 Wagyu to fresh seafood, in a relaxed yet refined setting.

With its new menu, chef-led signatures and weekday offers, CulinArt 1862 is positioning May as a month of accessible elegance — where fine ingredients, careful technique and a touch of French romance come together in the heart of Causeway Bay.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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