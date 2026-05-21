Dragon Boat Festival 2026: Hong Kong’s premium rice dumplings to try this season

As the Dragon Boat Festival approaches, Hong Kong’s leading hotels and Chinese restaurants are marking the occasion with rice dumplings that range from time-honored Cantonese classics to contemporary creations with seafood, truffle, durian, XO chilli sauce and plant-based fillings.

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Whether for family gatherings, festive gifting or a quiet treat at home, this year’s selections put equal emphasis on craftsmanship, presentation and thoughtful flavor pairings. Here is a guide to some of the city’s standout offerings.

Kowloon Shangri-La and Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong

Kowloon Shangri-La and Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong bring the festive spirit from the water to the table with a refined collection of handcrafted rice dumplings, luxury hampers and gifting options designed for sharing.

Signature highlight: Shangri-La Premium Seafood Rice Dumpling Trio

Price: HK$988 for three pieces

What’s inside: Green Lobster and Conpoy Rice Dumpling; Abalone with Mantis Shrimp and Dried Seafood Rice Dumpling; and Black Truffle with Yunnan Ham and Sweetened Golden Semi-Dried Oyster Rice Dumpling

Why it stands out: The trio is presented in a dragon boat-inspired gift box with a handle, making it a festive and polished option for gifting.

Michelin-starred Shang Palace also offers both classic and inventive choices.

Halal Sticky Rice Dumpling with Pulut Durian

Price: HK$138

Made with Malaysian D24 durian, coconut milk and pandan essence, this sweet option is rich, fragrant and ideal as a festive dessert.

Halal Sticky Rice Dumpling with Beef Rendang

Price: HK$188

Prepared in a dedicated halal kitchen, the dumpling caters to Muslim guests and international travelers seeking a festive option with confidence.

Shang Palace Sticky Rice Dumpling with Abalone, Dried Scallop, Roasted Pork and Salted Egg Yolk

Price: HK$398

A classic Cantonese choice layered with abalone, dried scallop, roasted pork belly and salted egg yolk.

Shang Palace 30-Year Tangerine Peel and Sweetened Red Bean Paste Dumpling

Price: HK$148

A sweet dumpling that balances smooth red bean paste with the citrus aroma of aged tangerine peel.

Click here to order.

Conrad Hong Kong

Conrad Hong Kong celebrates the festival with three handcrafted rice dumpling offerings, all presented in a newly designed red gift box that blends traditional flavors with a contemporary festive look.

Early bird offer: 20 percent off until June 7, 2026

Bulk purchase offer: Up to 25 percent off

Sweet and Savoury Rice Dumpling Set

Price: HK$298 for three pieces

This new set combines one savory dumpling with five-spice pork belly and salted egg yolk, together with two lotus seed paste sweet dumplings.

Deluxe Rice Dumpling with Abalone and Conpoy

Price: HK$398 for one piece

Wrapped in bamboo leaves, the dumpling is filled with abalone, whole conpoy, Chinese mushrooms, salted egg yolk, pork belly, roasted duck and dried shrimp.

Mini Rice Dumplings with Lotus Seed Paste

Price: HK$278 for three pieces

A lighter sweet option with golden lotus seed paste, suitable as dessert after a festive meal.

The new gift box features a red palette, floral motifs and gold accents, giving the collection a polished look for seasonal gifting.

Deluxe Rice Dumpling with Abalone and Conpoy.

Sweet and Savoury Rice Dumpling.

Mini Rice Dumpling with Lotus Seed Paste.

Click here to order.

Yat Tung Heen, Eaton HK

Michelin-starred Yat Tung Heen at Eaton HK presents a collection of festive rice dumplings and gift hampers, with packaging inspired by Chinese landscape painting.

Brilliant by Langham member offer: Available until May 31, 2026

Deluxe Whole Abalone Rice Dumpling with Conpoy

Original price: HK$348

Member price: HK$298

Prepared by Executive Chef Tam Tung, this popular dumpling features whole abalone, salted egg yolk, conpoy, roasted goose and shiitake mushroom, paired with glutinous rice and mung beans.

OmniPork Vegetarian Rice Dumpling

Original price: HK$318

Member price: HK$268

A lighter plant-based option made with OmniPork, shiitake mushroom, red kidney beans, chestnut, peanut and lotus seeds.

Deluxe Gift Hamper

Original price: HK$1,088

Member price: HK$888

The hamper includes South American six-head abalone, premium dried scallops, sun-dried shrimp, crispy candied walnuts and ginseng oolong tea leaves, making it suitable for festive or corporate gifting.

Click here to order.

Spring Moon, The Peninsula Hong Kong

The Peninsula Hong Kong’s Michelin-starred Spring Moon presents four rice dumpling varieties and three house-made sauces created by Chinese Cuisine Executive Chef Lam Yuk Ming and the culinary team.

Promotional period: April 28 to June 19, 2026

Redemption period: June 6 to 19, 2026

Supreme Glutinous Rice Dumpling Gift Set

Price: HK$998

Includes the Premium Glutinous Rice Dumpling and XO Chilli Sauce.

Premium Glutinous Rice Dumpling

Price: HK$738

Made with premium ingredients including 30-head Middle Eastern dried abalone, Jinhua ham and conpoy.

Deluxe Glutinous Rice Dumpling

Price: HK$428

A refined savory option for those seeking a classic festive dumpling with elevated ingredients.

“Golden Twins” Glutinous Rice Dumplings

Price: HK$368

Includes Tangerine Peel and Red Bean Glutinous Rice Dumpling, and Lotus Seed Paste Glutinous Rice Dumpling.

The dumplings can be paired with three artisanal condiments: XO Chilli Sauce, Sichuan Chilli Sauce and Chiu Chow Chilli Sauce, all freshly made in-house.

Click here to order.

The Peninsula Boutique

The Peninsula Boutique’s Dragon Boat Festival Collection focuses on blessings, togetherness and thoughtful gifting, with offerings that combine savory and sweet dumplings, artisanal delicacies and fine teas.

Assorted Rice Dumplings – The Peninsula XO Chilli Sauce and Coconut with Egg Custard

Price: HK$448

This pairing includes a savory dumpling made with The Peninsula’s signature XO Chilli Sauce, pork belly and salted egg yolk with a molten center, alongside a sweet dumpling with coconut milk and egg custard.

Rice Dumplings and XO Chilli Sauce Gift Set

Price: HK$828

A more complete gifting option, this set includes rice dumplings together with The Peninsula’s XO Chilli Sauce, first introduced at Spring Moon in the 1980s.

Both options are handmade by master artisans and offer a contemporary take on traditional rice dumplings, suitable for festive sharing or gifting across distances.

Click here to order.

Lung King Heen, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Two-Michelin-starred Lung King Heen at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong presents a trilogy of artisanal rice dumplings by Executive Chinese Chef Chan Yan Tak and his team.

Pre-order period: Now until June 18, 2026 via the hotel’s eShop

Set 1

Price: HK$588

Includes Organic Glutinous Grain Rice Dumpling with Abalone and Conpoy, paired with premium Chinese tea “Oriental Red.”

The dumpling features two South African abalones, roasted goose, pork, shiitake mushrooms, salted egg yolk, lotus seeds, chestnuts, mung beans and premium sweet ham, with organic ten-grain rice used instead of traditional glutinous rice.

Set 2

Price: HK$488

Includes Glutinous Rice Dumpling with Peanuts, Pelted Wheat, Lotus Seed Paste and Osmanthus; and Glutinous Rice Dumpling with Conpoy, Pork Belly, Red Bean and Spicy Termite Mushroom, paired with “Oriental Red” tea.

Special bundle offer

Price: HK$888

Includes Set 1 and Set 2.

The accompanying tea is designed to refresh the palate and complement the richness of the dumplings.

Organic Glutinous Grain Rice Dumpling with Abalone and Conpoy, with Premium Chinese Tea 'Oriental Red'.

Glutinous Rice Dumpling with Conpoy, Pork Belly, Red Bean & Spicy Termite Mushroom + Glutinous Rice Dumpling with Peanuts, Pelted Wheat, Lotus Seed Paste & Osmanthus + Premium Chinese Tea 'Oriental Red'.

Click here to order.

Cuisine Cuisine, The Mira Hong Kong

Michelin-recommended Cuisine Cuisine at The Mira Hong Kong introduces a collection of premium rice dumplings, including a new seafood-led creation and traditional sweet options.

Early bird offer: Up to 47 percent off via Mira eShop

Member offer: Mi+ members can enjoy additional exclusive pricing

Packaging: New handbag-style festive packaging, with eco-friendly packaging and individual dumpling pre-orders also available.

Golden Oyster and Crab Roe Rice Dumpling

Available as part of the Deluxe Rice Dumpling Duo Voucher

Made with whole golden oyster and Jiangsu crab roe, this dumpling offers a rich seafood flavor with layers of umami.

Tokachi Red Bean, Chestnut and Osmanthus Rice Dumpling with Homemade Rose Sauce

A sweet option combining Japanese Tokachi red beans, chestnut and osmanthus, served with homemade rose sauce for a floral finish.

Dried Abalone, Conpoy and Premium Cured Ham Dumpling

Made with 50-head South African dried abalone, Japanese Soya conpoy, Jinhua ham and premium salted egg, and served with Cuisine Cuisine’s XO sauce.

Traditional Salted Egg Yolk and Lotus Seed Rice Dumpling with Brown Sugar Syrup

A classic alkaline rice dumpling refreshed with lotus seed paste and brown sugar syrup.

Click here to order.

Man Ho Chinese Restaurant, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong

Michelin-starred Man Ho Chinese Restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong presents classic festive treats crafted by Executive Chinese Chef Jayson Tang, with gift sets available in either gift boxes or thermal bags.

Early bird offer: 15 percent off on JW eShop until May 31, 2026

Pickup period: June 10 to 18, 2026

Add-on options: Man Ho Signature Homemade XO Chilli Sauce at HK$268; Noble Truth Cranberry Rose Sparkling Tea at HK$300

Dried Abalone Glutinous Rice Dumpling and Red Bean and Pork Glutinous Rice Dumpling Gift Set

Gift box price: HK$598

Thermal bag price: HK$538

The savory dumpling features South African dried abalone, conpoy, shiitake mushrooms, pork belly, chicken thigh, lotus seeds, salted egg yolk, green beans and glutinous rice. The red bean and pork dumpling balances Japanese red bean paste, pork belly, salted egg yolk and glutinous rice without using alkaline water.

Hokkien Glutinous Rice Dumpling Gift Set

Gift box price: HK$448

Thermal bag price: HK$388

Inspired by Fujian-style bak chang, the dumplings are made with glutinous rice stir-fried in dark soya sauce, five-spice powder and shallot oil, with mushrooms, chestnuts, dried shrimp and pork belly.

Click here to order.

Grand Hyatt Hong Kong

Grand Hyatt Hong Kong marks the festival with two classic rice dumplings and a two-stage discount offer for early orders.

Flash offer: 20 percent off from May 11 to 24, 2026

Early bird offer: 15 percent off from May 25 to June 7, 2026

Abalone, Conpoy and Yunnan Ham Rice Dumpling

Price: HK$408

A luxurious savory dumpling made with whole abalone, conpoy, Yunnan ham, premium salted egg yolk, pork belly and thick shiitake mushrooms. The glutinous rice absorbs the richness of the ingredients, creating a classic festive flavor.

30-Year Tangerine Peel and Red Bean Paste Rice Dumpling

Price: HK$188

A sweet dumpling made with aged tangerine peel and smooth red bean paste, offering a fragrant, refreshing finish for those who prefer a lighter festive treat.

Click here to order.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com