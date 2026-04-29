Bamboo, elegance and beauty: a seasonal menu celebrates motherhood

This Mother’s Day, a seasonal dining experience takes center stage, as a limited-edition lunch menu draws on the symbolism of bamboo to celebrate warmth, resilience, and quiet strength — qualities often associated with motherhood.

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The collaboration between jewelry house Chow Sang Sang and traditional Cantonese restaurant Tsui Hang Village brings together craftsmanship from two different worlds, translating the symbolic meaning of bamboo into a carefully curated culinary journey that celebrates warmth, renewal, and quiet strength — qualities often associated with motherhood.

The set, themed around spring and renewal, reflects a thoughtful approach to Cantonese cuisine, pairing delicate techniques with layered flavors.

Inspired by the enduring qualities of bamboo — representing vitality, grace, and perseverance — the menu offers a culinary tribute that is both elegant and comforting.

The experience begins with a trio of handcrafted dim sum, each showcasing a balance of texture and richness. A deep-fried taro puff dumpling, crisp on the outside and soft within, encases a creamy foie gras filling, while a squid dumpling topped with caviar adds a subtle touch of luxury. Another dumpling combines scallop and shrimp with seasonal greens, delivering a lighter, aromatic note.

A nourishing fish maw soup follows, slow-simmered to achieve a clear, mellow flavor. Combining premium ingredients with traditional techniques, it offers a gentle warmth that complements the meal’s refined tone.

The main course brings together contrasting elements of crispness and tenderness. A carefully prepared sea cucumber dish is paired with scallops infused with a light tea aroma, offering a modern interpretation of classic Cantonese flavors.

To finish, dessert arrives in a visually striking form — a chilled pandan coconut cake shaped with a subtle nod to bamboo, accompanied by a familiar pairing of mango pomelo sago that adds brightness to the palate.

The limited-time lunch set will be available from May 1 to June 30, priced at HK$780 for two persons. The menu will be served at the Central and Tsim Sha Tsui branches of Tsui Hang Village. Reservations can be made via the restaurants’ designated phone lines.

At the same time, the celebration extends beyond the table, with a series of themed jewelry collections highlighted to mark the occasion, adding a complementary dimension to the celebration.

The YuYu collection reimagines the fluid form of fish in a modern aesthetic, capturing a sense of movement and grace that reflects vitality and continuity. Alongside it, the Weave collection, inspired by woven bamboo strips, draws from the resilience and quiet strength symbolized by bamboo, designed for contemporary women and working mothers who navigate daily life with confidence and poise.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com