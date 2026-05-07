logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOD & WINE

From confit to Cantonese roast: a global duck journey

FOOD & WINE
3 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

logo
logo
logo

At Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong, the buffet experience is being reimagined—this time through the lens of a single ingredient.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

From May 1 to June 30, Food Studio presents its QUACK-tastic Festival, a two-month culinary showcase that places duck at the center of a thoughtfully curated, chef-led dining journey.

Led by Executive Chef Owen Panzica, the festival explores duck in its many forms, drawing on nearly two decades of his experience across Asia.

From confit and roasting to braising and grilling, the menu reflects a global perspective while maintaining a sense of restraint and balance. Every part of the bird is used, aligning with a broader commitment to responsible sourcing and minimizing waste.

The open-concept kitchen remains a focal point of the experience, allowing diners to observe the rhythm and detail behind each dish. This sense of interaction extends into the menu itself.

At the Western station, European techniques are reinterpreted with contemporary flair, from smoked duck salads layered with seasonal elements to slow-cooked confit paired with rich reductions and fruit accents.

Confit Duck Leg Salad with Peach and Figs.
Smoked Duck Breast and Kale Salad.
Seasonal Terrines.
Duck Confit Risotto with Port Wine Reduction.

Meanwhile, the Chinese station leans into familiar yet elevated flavors. Cantonese-style roast duck and soy-braised preparations are complemented by inventive touches such as duck with Thai curry and crispy duck tongue, creating a balance between tradition and experimentation.

Dinner service introduces a rotating series of live station highlights, reinforcing the restaurant’s immersive approach. Premium combinations—featuring foie gras, Peking duck, truffle, and delicate broths—are prepared in front of guests, turning the dining floor into a stage where technique and presentation unfold in real time.

Poached Duck Foie Gras in Porcini and Burdock Broth.
Marinated Duck in Spiced Soy Sauce.
Peking duck.
Duck Foie Gras & Peking Duck with shaved summer black truffle is prepared at the live stations.
Duck Foie Gras & Peking Duck with shaved summer black truffle is prepared at the live stations.

Desserts carry the theme into a lighter, more playful direction. Duck-inspired sweets sit alongside a broader selection of classic favorites, offering a gentle contrast to the richness of the main courses.

Pistachio Gelato.

Beyond the festival’s centerpiece ingredient, Food Studio continues to feature its signature offerings, including premium seafood, Wagyu specialties and a rotating selection of international dishes, reinforcing its position as a destination for quality-driven buffet dining.

Seafood on ice selection featuring Brown Crab, Snow Crab Legs, Sea Whelk, Mussels, Shrimp and Clams.
Sea Urchin Tacos with Caviar.
Roasted Japanese Eel Taco with Foie Gras Taco.
Lobster Laksa.
The carving station features a selection of premium cuts of meat.

QUACK-tastic Festival 
Buffet Lunch (Mon to Fri): Adult HK$ 528 | Child HK$ 318
Buffet Lunch (Sat, Sun & Public Holidays): Adult HK$ 598 | Child HK$ 358 
Buffet Dinner (Mon to Thu): Adult HK$ 848 | Child HK$ 508
Buffet Dinner (Fri to Sun & Public Holidays): Adult HK$ 918 | Child HK$ 558
*Subject to 10% service charge

For details, click here.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong KongQUACK-tastic Festivalbuffet

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Man clashes with staff over taking food from buffet in Jiangsu
CHINA
30-12-2025 02:47 HKT
Simon Wong Kit-lung recreates scenes from the viral video.
Beyond the stolen beef and shrimp: The tricky business of policing all-you-can-eat
NEWS
29-09-2025 11:42 HKT
Bamboo, elegance and beauty: a seasonal menu celebrates motherhood
FOOD & WINE
29-04-2026 18:40 HKT
Venchi and Shang Palace unveils a taste of east meets west
FOOD & WINE
24-04-2026 17:30 HKT
GODIVA unveils heritage collection to commemorate century of exquisite excellence
FOOD & WINE
23-04-2026 14:08 HKT
Northern Chinese flavors shine as Hutong ignites spice dining scene
FOOD & WINE
22-04-2026 19:45 HKT
Hong Kong’s top chefs unite for a cause
FOOD & WINE
16-04-2026 18:00 HKT
A new cut of dining
FOOD & WINE
14-04-2026 16:30 HKT
Angelini at Kowloon Shangri-La introduces a menu that brings the warmth and vibrancy of southern Italy to the table this spring.
Angelini’s spring menu blends Italian tradition with modern elegance
FOOD & WINE
13-04-2026 18:00 HKT
Kowloon Shangri-La’s Japanese-inspired bread buffet is making a return in May—this time with a new lunch format.
A feast for bread lovers: Kowloon Shangri-La is back with its cult-favorite buffet
FOOD & WINE
08-04-2026 08:00 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
06-05-2026 15:45 HKT
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.