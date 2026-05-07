From confit to Cantonese roast: a global duck journey

At Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong, the buffet experience is being reimagined—this time through the lens of a single ingredient.

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From May 1 to June 30, Food Studio presents its QUACK-tastic Festival, a two-month culinary showcase that places duck at the center of a thoughtfully curated, chef-led dining journey.

Led by Executive Chef Owen Panzica, the festival explores duck in its many forms, drawing on nearly two decades of his experience across Asia.

From confit and roasting to braising and grilling, the menu reflects a global perspective while maintaining a sense of restraint and balance. Every part of the bird is used, aligning with a broader commitment to responsible sourcing and minimizing waste.

The open-concept kitchen remains a focal point of the experience, allowing diners to observe the rhythm and detail behind each dish. This sense of interaction extends into the menu itself.

At the Western station, European techniques are reinterpreted with contemporary flair, from smoked duck salads layered with seasonal elements to slow-cooked confit paired with rich reductions and fruit accents.

Meanwhile, the Chinese station leans into familiar yet elevated flavors. Cantonese-style roast duck and soy-braised preparations are complemented by inventive touches such as duck with Thai curry and crispy duck tongue, creating a balance between tradition and experimentation.

Dinner service introduces a rotating series of live station highlights, reinforcing the restaurant’s immersive approach. Premium combinations—featuring foie gras, Peking duck, truffle, and delicate broths—are prepared in front of guests, turning the dining floor into a stage where technique and presentation unfold in real time.

Desserts carry the theme into a lighter, more playful direction. Duck-inspired sweets sit alongside a broader selection of classic favorites, offering a gentle contrast to the richness of the main courses.

Beyond the festival’s centerpiece ingredient, Food Studio continues to feature its signature offerings, including premium seafood, Wagyu specialties and a rotating selection of international dishes, reinforcing its position as a destination for quality-driven buffet dining.

QUACK-tastic Festival

Buffet Lunch (Mon to Fri): Adult HK$ 528 | Child HK$ 318

Buffet Lunch (Sat, Sun & Public Holidays): Adult HK$ 598 | Child HK$ 358

Buffet Dinner (Mon to Thu): Adult HK$ 848 | Child HK$ 508

Buffet Dinner (Fri to Sun & Public Holidays): Adult HK$ 918 | Child HK$ 558

*Subject to 10% service charge

For details, click here.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com