Time to toast

At the Lobby Lounge of Kowloon Shangri-La, afternoon tea is taking on a new form — one that is both familiar and quietly indulgent.
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“Toast By Shangri-La,” a new menu that transforms the humble slice of toast into a canvas of craftsmanship and seasonal flavors. Designed by the hotel’s culinary team, the collection blends visual appeal with layered textures, offering guests a refreshed way to slow down and savor the afternoon.
At the heart of the menu is a series of seasonal fruit toasts paired with CREMIA soft serve, a Japanese-origin ice cream known for its smooth, velvety texture. The result is a delicate balance between richness and freshness, where each bite moves between creamy and crisp, warm and cool.
Among the highlights is the melon toast (HK$188), built on a base of cream cheese and topped generously with sweet, juicy Japanese seasonal melon. Finished with honey, crushed pistachios, and a swirl of CREMIA soft serve, it delivers a layered sweetness that unfolds gradually. The grape toast (HK$188), by contrast, leans into a lighter profile — crisp grapes paired with cream cheese and whipped cream, accented by almond flakes and honey, creating a gentle interplay between fruit and dairy.
For those who prefer deeper, caramelized notes, the caramel apple (HK$168) and caramel banana (HK$168) toasts offer a more comforting indulgence. The apple version balances tartness with sweetness atop a cream cheese base, while the banana toast features caramelized bananas and maple syrup, both finished with the signature soft serve that ties the elements together.
Beyond the dessert selection, the menu extends into savory territory with a range of poached egg toasts.
The black truffle mushroom and avocado toast (HK$128) is a standout, combining earthy truffle-sautéed mushrooms with creamy avocado and a perfectly poached egg, its yolk flowing into the layers beneath. Meanwhile, the tomato burrata and Parma ham toast (HK$168) brings a Mediterranean brightness, pairing heirloom tomatoes with rich burrata and savory cured ham.
Classic combinations also make an appearance. The smoked salmon and avocado toast (HK$168) is elevated with dill cream cheese and toasted walnuts for added texture, while a more robust option — smoked beef, sauerkraut and Gruyère toast (HK$168) — delivers a fuller, heartier bite, where tangy and nutty notes deepen the flavor profile.
For those seeking something more traditional, the lounge continues to offer French toast with butter and soft serve (HK$128), alongside freshly baked plain and orange scones (HK$88), served with clotted cream and house-made jam — a nod to the enduring charm of classic afternoon tea.
Each item under the “Toast By Shangri-La” concept reflects the team’s attention to detail and its continued exploration of contemporary baking. Set against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour, the experience invites guests to rediscover the pleasure of a simple idea, thoughtfully reimagined — one slice at a time.
Toast By Shangri-La Venue: Lobby Lounge, Kowloon Shangri-La Date: From May 8, 2026 Serving Hours: May 8–10: 3pm – 6pm From May 11 onward: 12noon – 6pm *A 10 percent service charge applies for dine-in