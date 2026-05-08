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FOOD & WINE

Time to toast

FOOD & WINE
5 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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At the Lobby Lounge of Kowloon Shangri-La, afternoon tea is taking on a new form — one that is both familiar and quietly indulgent.

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“Toast By Shangri-La,” a new menu that transforms the humble slice of toast into a canvas of craftsmanship and seasonal flavors. Designed by the hotel’s culinary team, the collection blends visual appeal with layered textures, offering guests a refreshed way to slow down and savor the afternoon.

At the heart of the menu is a series of seasonal fruit toasts paired with CREMIA soft serve, a Japanese-origin ice cream known for its smooth, velvety texture. The result is a delicate balance between richness and freshness, where each bite moves between creamy and crisp, warm and cool.

Among the highlights is the melon toast (HK$188), built on a base of cream cheese and topped generously with sweet, juicy Japanese seasonal melon. Finished with honey, crushed pistachios, and a swirl of CREMIA soft serve, it delivers a layered sweetness that unfolds gradually. The grape toast (HK$188), by contrast, leans into a lighter profile — crisp grapes paired with cream cheese and whipped cream, accented by almond flakes and honey, creating a gentle interplay between fruit and dairy.

For those who prefer deeper, caramelized notes, the caramel apple (HK$168) and caramel banana (HK$168) toasts offer a more comforting indulgence. The apple version balances tartness with sweetness atop a cream cheese base, while the banana toast features caramelized bananas and maple syrup, both finished with the signature soft serve that ties the elements together.

Melon toast. (HK$188)
Grape toast. (HK$188)
Grape toast. (HK$188)
Caramel apple toast. (HK$168)
Caramel banana on French toast. (HK$168)
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Caramel banana on French toast. (HK$168)

Beyond the dessert selection, the menu extends into savory territory with a range of poached egg toasts.

The black truffle mushroom and avocado toast (HK$128) is a standout, combining earthy truffle-sautéed mushrooms with creamy avocado and a perfectly poached egg, its yolk flowing into the layers beneath. Meanwhile, the tomato burrata and Parma ham toast (HK$168) brings a Mediterranean brightness, pairing heirloom tomatoes with rich burrata and savory cured ham.

Classic combinations also make an appearance. The smoked salmon and avocado toast (HK$168) is elevated with dill cream cheese and toasted walnuts for added texture, while a more robust option — smoked beef, sauerkraut and Gruyère toast (HK$168) — delivers a fuller, heartier bite, where tangy and nutty notes deepen the flavor profile.

Black truffle mushroom and avocado toast. (HK$128)
Tomato burrata and Parma ham toast. (HK$168)
Smoked salmon and avocado toast. (HK$168)
Smoked salmon and avocado toast. (HK$168)
Smoked beef, sauerkraut and Gruyère toast. (HK$168)
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Smoked beef, sauerkraut and Gruyère toast. (HK$168)

For those seeking something more traditional, the lounge continues to offer French toast with butter and soft serve (HK$128), alongside freshly baked plain and orange scones (HK$88), served with clotted cream and house-made jam — a nod to the enduring charm of classic afternoon tea.

Each item under the “Toast By Shangri-La” concept reflects the team’s attention to detail and its continued exploration of contemporary baking. Set against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour, the experience invites guests to rediscover the pleasure of a simple idea, thoughtfully reimagined — one slice at a time.

Toast By Shangri-La
Venue: Lobby Lounge, Kowloon Shangri-La
Date: From May 8, 2026
Serving Hours:
May 8–10: 3pm – 6pm
From May 11 onward: 12noon – 6pm
*A 10 percent service charge applies for dine-in

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

Toast By Shangri-LaKowloon Shangri-Laafternoon tea

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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