GODIVA unveils heritage collection to commemorate century of exquisite excellence

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The world-renowned Belgian chocolatier marks its 100th anniversary by reimagining its classic craftsmanship through a vibrant new collection and exclusive commemorative keepsakes.

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Since its founding in 1926, GODIVA has served as the official chocolatier to the Royal Court of Belgium, establishing a legacy defined by elegance and artistry.

This year, the brand reaches a historic centennial milestone, entering a bold new era that honors its deep-rooted heritage while embracing modern innovation.

To commemorate a century of success, the chocolatier has unveiled a series of anniversary releases designed to elevate the chocolate experience for enthusiasts across the globe.

The center stage of this celebration is an aesthetic reimagined, characterized by soft blush pink packaging, a color choice intended to symbolize the joy and enduring sweetness the brand has shared with the world for ten decades.

The Centennial Chocolate Gift Box serves as a curated journey through time, featuring a selection of chocolates that tell the story of the brand’s evolution.

By blending traditional recipes with contemporary designs, the collection highlights the brand's ability to remain a timeless icon in an ever-changing culinary landscape.

In addition to its classic confections, the brand is introducing a refreshing twist to its popular in-store offerings.

Raspberry & Dark ChocolateFlavor Twist Soft Serve

Raspberry White Chocolate Flavor Soft Serve

RaspberryWhite Chocolate Flavor Shake

The Centennial Soft Serve and Drinks Collection pairs the signature deep cocoa flavors the brand is known for with the bright, tangy notes of raspberry.

These seasonal treats are crafted to showcase a spirit of creativity, providing a sophisticated yet playful dessert option for the summer months.

To further engage with its community of supporters, a limited-time promotional campaign has been launched to celebrate this hundred-year journey.

Patrons who spent HK$380 or more during their visit will be treated to a special memento in the form of a 100th Anniversary Limited-Edition Blind Box.

Each box contains one of three unique plush keychains, designed as collectible keepsakes that represent different chapters of the brand’s remarkable history.

These commemorative items are being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, offering a tangible piece of the centennial celebration to chocolate lovers as they join in honoring this landmark anniversary.