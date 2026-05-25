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NEWS

Over 40-minute wait at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge as holidaymakers return to city

NEWS
15 mins ago
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Massive vehicle queues formed at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge on Monday afternoon as holidaymakers flooded back into the city at the conclusion of the three-day Buddha’s Birthday long weekend.

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The Transport Department issued a traffic alert at 5pm this afternoon, warning of severe congestion at the Zhuhai Port for inbound traffic heading towards Hong Kong.

Authorities urged motorists planning to return via the cross-border bridge to adjust their travel plans, allow ample travel time, and remain patient while waiting in queues.

Data from the official Zhuhai Port website indicated that the line of vehicles waiting to cross into Hong Kong stretched over 500 meters.

Drivers seeking customs clearance faced an estimated waiting time of more than 40 minutes as the peak return rush intensified throughout the late afternoon.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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