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FOOD & WINE

Northern Chinese flavors shine as Hutong ignites spice dining scene

FOOD & WINE
12 mins ago

by

Judy Cui

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Award-winning Chinese restaurant Hutong has unveiled its limited-time "Red Lantern Series: Occasionally Fierce" menu to celebrate over two decades of its signature bold Northern Chinese flavors . 

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Running until June 28, the three-month menu revisits Hutong’s approach to spice, theatre, and symbolism. It pays homage to the restaurant’s original Red Lantern dish—the iconic creation that helped define Hutong’s culinary identity.

The experience starts with Hutong-style steamed eggplant with chili sauce and flaming Wagyu beef char siu, awakening the palate with dynamic flavors. 

Guests will then enjoy the signature Red Lantern crispy soft-shell crab with Sichuan dried chili, alongside crispy lobster with Sichuan dried chili. 

Other standout dishes include Lau Fau Shan oysters in a Sichuan chili pepper broth and steamed mandarin fish fillet with Sichuan red and green peppercorns.

Completing the culinary journey are two exclusive canned craft drinks, developed in collaboration with a local tea master and a Hong Kong brewer. They can be enjoyed on their own or paired with cocktails and mocktails to strike a perfect balance of sweet and spice. 

Perched atop H Zentre in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hutong is renowned for its dramatic Northern Chinese-style interiors, panoramic views of Victoria Harbour, and vibrant flavors. 

While the restaurant has since expanded to cities including London, New York, Dubai, and Miami, this latest series brings the story back to its roots, reigniting the spirit that first defined Hutong in its home city.

Hutong

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