Hong Kong’s top chefs unite for a cause

For one evening, some of Hong Kong’s finest kitchens will come together — not in competition, but in support of a shared cause.

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Returning for its 29th edition on May 11 at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, The Great Chefs of Hong Kong brings together more than 50 leading restaurants and international hotels in a large-scale culinary showcase.

Behind the tasting plates and refined presentations lies a deeper purpose: raising funds for Heep Hong Society to support children with special educational needs (SEN) and their families.

The annual gathering blends gastronomy with philanthropy, drawing close to 1,000 guests each year.

A citywide showcase of culinary talent

This year’s edition continues to highlight a wide spectrum of dining experiences, from Michelin-starred restaurants to innovative new concepts.

Among the highlights is Cucina, where Chef Andrea Delzanno presents a refined Italian dish featuring braised wagyu beef cheek paired with Barolo wine sauce and black truffle — a reflection of the event’s focus on craftsmanship and balance.

Other notable participants include Michelin-starred Korean restaurant Hansik Goo and Cantonese dining destination Ming Court, alongside a strong lineup of five-star hotel groups such as Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, Marriott International and The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong.

At the same time, new dining voices add freshness to the experience. Seven debut restaurants will join this year, including French bistro Suzette, Italian concept Ponentino, and contemporary Chinese venues such as Cheung Kung Koon and Chinesology, reflecting the evolving diversity of Hong Kong’s dining scene.

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More than a dining event

Beyond the food, the event is anchored in a long-standing commitment to social impact.

Kim Murphy, chair of the organizing working group, described the event as more than a showcase of fine cuisine, emphasizing its role in bringing together the food and beverage community in support of charitable giving.

Over nearly three decades, she noted, the event has built a strong tradition of collective generosity, helping to create meaningful change for children with special needs and their caregivers.

Event ambassador Toby Chan Ting-yan also highlighted how the event connects people through food while raising awareness of the challenges faced by SEN children and their families.

She said the experience goes beyond enjoyment, encouraging the public to better understand and support the community.

Tickets for the event are now available, starting from HK$980, with all net proceeds directed toward Heep Hong Society’s Parents Resource Centres and related support services. (Click here for details)

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

