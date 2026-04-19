logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKO issues special weather alert, warns of heavy rain and strong gusts

NEWS
54 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong Observatory issued a special weather alert at 1.25am on Friday, warning that widespread heavy rain may affect Hong Kong shortly, urging the public to stay alert. The Observatory also warned that strong gusts may hit Hong Kong, with people outdoors advised to seek safe shelter as soon as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

An upper-level disturbance is bringing heavy showers and thunderstorms to the Guangdong coast, while a northeast monsoon is affecting the region.

Friday's weather will be mainly cloudy with occasional showers, heavy at times, accompanied by a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will range between 19 and 24 degrees Celsius, with notably cooler conditions. Moderate north to northeasterly winds are expected.

Saturday morning will remain slightly cool with fewer showers. Sunny intervals are expected in the following one to two days, while weather will become unsettled again in the middle of next week.

Hong Kong Observatory heavy rain strong gusts

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
HK to see six days of rain starting tomorrow, with cooling northeast monsoon later this week
NEWS
19-04-2026 16:16 HKT
Rain turns West Kowloon coffee festival grounds into mud, organisers offer next-day free entry
NEWS
06-04-2026 04:27 HKT
Eight days of rain ahead as showers loom over Ching Ming Festival
NEWS
01-04-2026 17:00 HKT
Amber rainstorm warning issued as heavy rain hits HK
NEWS
04-03-2026 00:55 HKT
Bring your umbrella: Observatory forecasts rain and cloudy skies
NEWS
03-03-2026 17:19 HKT
Observatory expects temperatures to drop to 16 degrees tonight
NEWS
03-03-2026 12:59 HKT
Cold front to cool HK by 8 degrees on Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms expected
NEWS
01-03-2026 17:03 HKT
First significant rain of year expected Saturday, HKO warns of possible squall line
NEWS
27-02-2026 02:47 HKT
CUHK’s AI weather forecasting system FengWu achieves 11.25-day accuracy, world’s first to exceed 10 days
NEWS
09-02-2026 13:42 HKT
Hong Kong residents say cold snap feels milder despite weather warning
NEWS
21-01-2026 17:31 HKT
(File photo)
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
NEWS
22-04-2026 13:19 HKT
The number one dream: Record $228m Mark Six jackpot has the city counting
NEWS
22-04-2026 22:12 HKT
Rolex and diamond ring stolen from sleeping man in Tsim Sha Tsui park
NEWS
22-04-2026 12:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.