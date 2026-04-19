HKO issues special weather alert, warns of heavy rain and strong gusts

The Hong Kong Observatory issued a special weather alert at 1.25am on Friday, warning that widespread heavy rain may affect Hong Kong shortly, urging the public to stay alert. The Observatory also warned that strong gusts may hit Hong Kong, with people outdoors advised to seek safe shelter as soon as possible.

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An upper-level disturbance is bringing heavy showers and thunderstorms to the Guangdong coast, while a northeast monsoon is affecting the region.

Friday's weather will be mainly cloudy with occasional showers, heavy at times, accompanied by a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will range between 19 and 24 degrees Celsius, with notably cooler conditions. Moderate north to northeasterly winds are expected.

Saturday morning will remain slightly cool with fewer showers. Sunny intervals are expected in the following one to two days, while weather will become unsettled again in the middle of next week.