HKO issues special weather alert, warns of heavy rain and strong gusts

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Eight days of rain ahead as showers loom over Ching Ming Festival
01-04-2026 17:00 HKT
Amber rainstorm warning issued as heavy rain hits HK
04-03-2026 00:55 HKT
Bring your umbrella: Observatory forecasts rain and cloudy skies
03-03-2026 17:19 HKT
Observatory expects temperatures to drop to 16 degrees tonight
03-03-2026 12:59 HKT
Hong Kong residents say cold snap feels milder despite weather warning
21-01-2026 17:31 HKT
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
22-04-2026 13:19 HKT
The number one dream: Record $228m Mark Six jackpot has the city counting
22-04-2026 22:12 HKT
Rolex and diamond ring stolen from sleeping man in Tsim Sha Tsui park
22-04-2026 12:18 HKT