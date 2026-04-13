Angelini’s spring menu blends Italian tradition with modern elegance

Perched above the shimmering Victoria Harbour, Angelini at Kowloon Shangri-La has long been a place where Italian tradition meets quiet refinement.

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This spring, the restaurant invites diners to linger a little longer, not only for its sweeping views, but for a menu that brings the warmth and vibrancy of southern Italy to the table.

Helmed by executive chef Sam Sin, the new seasonal offerings draw inspiration from the sun-drenched coasts of southern Italy, reinterpreted with a contemporary touch. Emphasizing locally sourced and sustainably farmed ingredients, the menu balances craftsmanship with a sense of freshness that feels distinctly of the season.

The experience begins with light, expressive starters. The Hamachi Crudo offers a refreshing introduction, pairing delicately sliced Japanese yellowtail with citrus fruits, olives, fennel and dill. A finishing drizzle of citrus dressing ties the flavors together, bright and clean, like the first hint of spring.

Designed with sharing in mind — a cornerstone of Italian dining culture — the Angelini Antipasto Platter brings together premium cured meats such as Parma ham and salami alongside grilled seafood, including baby squid, prawns and octopus. Local farm vegetables and tomatoes round out the dish, making it equally suited for leisurely lunches or intimate evening gatherings.

Pasta, as ever, remains at the heart of the menu. The Ravioli alla Sorrentina is both playful and precise, with handmade parcels shaped like flowers and filled with Italian sausage and ricotta cheese. Served in a rich tomato cream sauce, the dish strikes a careful balance between indulgence and finesse.

Another standout, the Wagyu Beef Bacon Carbonara, offers a more decadent interpretation of a classic. Australian Wagyu bacon is lightly seared to preserve its depth of flavor, while a slow-cooked egg yolk adds a silky, almost custard-like texture. When combined, the elements deliver a layered, luxurious finish that lingers on the palate.

For those seeking a more curated experience, the Chef’s Sam Tasting Dinner Set Menu presents a four-course journey through the season’s highlights.

Priced at HK$598 per person, the menu moves from antipasto to pasta, main course and dessert, showcasing both technique and creativity.

Among its highlights is the Fettuccine Ricci di Mare, where Hokkaido sea urchin is transformed into a velvety sauce, accented with a gentle heat from sweet peppers.

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Yet beyond the food, Angelini leans into something more personal this season — the art of celebration. Whether marking a birthday, anniversary or a quiet milestone, diners opting for the set menu can enjoy a series of thoughtful touches, from a personalized menu and a complimentary tiramisu to an instant photo and a single rose, subtle gestures that turn a meal into a memory.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

