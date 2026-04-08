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FOOD & WINE

A feast for bread lovers: Kowloon Shangri-La is back with its cult-favorite buffet

FOOD & WINE
1 hour ago

by

Marco Lam

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Kowloon Shangri-La’s Japanese-inspired bread buffet is making a return in May—this time with a new lunch format.
Kowloon Shangri-La’s Japanese-inspired bread buffet is making a return in May—this time with a new lunch format.

In a city where dining trends come and go quickly, it is not often that a buffet built around something as simple as bread captures so much attention. Yet at Kowloon Shangri-La, a quiet morning concept has grown into one of the season’s most talked-about dining experiences.

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Following a string of sold-out sessions, the hotel’s Japanese-inspired bread buffet is making a return in May—this time with a new lunch format that invites guests to slow down and savor both craftsmanship and comfort in equal measure.

Set within the Lobby Lounge, the experience centers on more than ten varieties of artisanal breads, each reflecting the precision and delicacy of Japanese baking.

From savory selections to gently sweet treats, the spread balances familiarity with indulgence, offering diners a chance to revisit comforting flavors while discovering new ones.

Among the highlights are the rich and aromatic Japanese curry bread, the much-loved mentaiko baguette layered generously with cod roe butter, and a lobster egg salad toast that brings together crisp texture and creamy seafood richness in every bite. For those drawn to sweeter notes, golden butter toast and matcha red bean scones offer a softer, nostalgic finish.

This season also introduces a handful of new creations, including a strawberry Danish topped with fresh fruit and a citrus honey boule filled with chewy mochi—subtle variations that reflect the evolving nature of the menu without straying from its core appeal.

Mentaiko French bread.
Honey butter toast.
Mochi citrus honey boule.
Strawberry Danish.

Beyond the breads themselves, the experience is shaped by thoughtful additions. A rotating selection of soups, including a deeply flavored lobster bisque, complements the spread, while a fresh salad bar provides a lighter contrast.

The buffet is further elevated by unlimited servings of BACHA Coffee, adding a touch of refinement that lingers long after the meal.

For those seeking a more substantial lunch, optional add-ons allow the experience to extend into a fuller meal, with Japanese-inspired mains and desserts available at a modest supplement. Yet even without these extras, the buffet retains a sense of completeness—one that lies in its simplicity and attention to detail.

What began as a breakfast concept has gradually evolved into a broader dining moment. Previous sessions drew strong response from diners, with seats filling quickly, secure your tables before it sells out!

Bookings for the bread buffet are available online on April 9 for members and on April 10 for the public. The buffet will be available from May 1 to 10, 2026. The lunch session runs from 12noon to 2.30pm each day. Seats are available from HK$268 per person. Walk-ins are not allowed, so booking ahead of time will be required. (Link to booking here)

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

Kowloon Shangri-Labread buffetLobby Lounge

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