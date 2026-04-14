A new cut of dining

In a city where diners are no strangers to premium steaks and classic roasts, a new culinary showcase is inviting Hong Kong to look beyond the familiar — and rediscover the richness of lesser-known cuts.

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Launched by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) and Aussie Beef & Lamb, “Butcher’s Secrets” is a three-month dining campaign running until June 21, 2026, bringing together chefs across the city to highlight the versatility of Australian beef and lamb.

From brisket and chuck tail flap to lamb shoulder and oxtail, the focus shifts from luxury cuts to those often overlooked, yet full of character.

Across participating venues — including SKYE Roofbar & Brasserie, Food Studio, and Feather & Bone — these alternative cuts are reimagined through tasting menus, buffet spreads, and specially crafted dishes, each offering a different lens on texture, flavor, and technique.

At The Park Lane Hong Kong Hotel’s SKYE Roofbar & Brasserie, the experience unfolds as a refined four-course MLA Beef and Lamb Dégustation Menu. Here, dishes lean into a contemporary French style while showcasing Australian ingredients.

A delicate beef tartare made from eye of round opens the meal, followed by a deeply savory Wagyu oxtail consommé, slow-cooked to draw out its richness. The main course, a tender striploin paired with green pepper sauce and classic accompaniments, anchors the menu in familiarity, while dessert brings a light, balanced finish. (Click here for details)

Eye Round Beef Tartare.

Australian Beef Striploin.

Australian Wagyu Ox Tail Consommé.

Elsewhere, at Food Studio in Wan Chai’s Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong, the approach is more generous and communal. The buffet setting allows diners to explore a broader range of cuts, from a carefully roasted Australian lamb leg to a striking tomahawk steak carved fresh at the station.

Alongside these classics, dishes such as braised beef cheek and Sichuan-style chuck tail flap bao introduce bolder flavors, blending Australian produce with global influences that resonate with Hong Kong’s diverse palate. (Click here for details)

Feather & Bone, known for bridging the gap between butcher shop and dining table, offers a more casual yet equally thoughtful take. Here, comforting dishes like beef bourguignon and a richly layered smashed beef burger reinterpret everyday favorites, grounding the campaign in accessibility while still celebrating quality ingredients.

Beef Bourguignon. (HK$218)

Smashed MLA Grass Fed Beef Burger. (HK$198)

Underlying the showcase is a broader narrative of sustainability and craftsmanship. Australian red meat has long been associated with stringent quality standards and responsible farming practices, and the campaign emphasizes a “nose-to-tail” philosophy — one that values every part of the animal and encourages more mindful consumption.

In Hong Kong, where dining culture thrives on both tradition and experimentation, “Butcher’s Secrets” feels like a natural fit. It is not just about introducing new dishes, but about shifting perspectives — inviting diners to appreciate the depth and diversity behind each cut, and perhaps to find something unexpected on the plate.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

