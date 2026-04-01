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FOOD & WINE

A taste of Japan lands in Market Place this spring

FOOD & WINE
01-04-2026 08:00 HKT
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A seasonal showcase of Japanese food and produce has arrived in Hong Kong, as Market Place rolls out its Spring Fair 2026 across stores, offering a wide range of items flown in from Japan.

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Running through April 23, the fair features nearly 400 products, including fresh produce, seafood, snacks, and beverages, highlighting Japan’s spring harvest and culinary traditions.

Among the highlights are seasonal fruits such as strawberries and apples, along with vegetables like nagaimo and burdock. A selection of seafood, including oysters and crab, is also available, alongside premium wagyu beef cuts.

Selected Japanese wagyu at HK$99 for 2 packs under the ‘HK$99 Pick’ series is one of the highlights. A recommended choice is Iwate A4 Wagyu, prized for its rich flavour and good value, available as Upper Chuck for Yakiniku and Upper Chuck Steak. 

The fair also includes a variety of ready-to-eat items and frozen meals, catering to households looking for convenient options. Japanese instant noodles and snacks, as well as drinks such as sake, beer, and functional beverages, are also part of the lineup.

The sake highlights centre on two expressions crafted with Ehime Prefecture's unique floral yeast 'Sakurahime'. The first is Hanahimesakura Junmai Daiginjo Sakurahime (HK$138/720ml), brewed by Kondo Shuzo – a producer with over 130 years of heritage – using locally grown Matsuyama Mii rice. It delivers a natural rice aroma and a clean, refreshing finish, evoking the lightness of a spring breeze.

The second is Yamatan Masamune Junmai Daiginjo (HK$398/720ml) from the century-old Yagi Shuzobu, also brewed with Matsuyama Mii rice, offering a pure rice aroma with delicate floral and fruity notes and a crisp, clean finish.

During the fair, a range of well-known sake labels will also be available at promotional prices, including Dassai, Ohmine, Shichiken, Amabuki, Koshi no Kanbai and Kagatobi.

Meanwhile, during the fair, some stores will offer freshly prepared dishes and sashimi counters during the promotion period, adding an in-store dining element to the experience.

The fair will run until April 23, with rotating promotions introduced throughout the period.
 

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