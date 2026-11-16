HKEX launches offshore yuan bond index amid yuan internationalization push

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Alphabet raises US$3.8 billion in first Hong Kong, Singapore dollar bonds
12-11-2026 21:16 HKT
Alphabet eyes US$3 billion Hong Kong, Singapore bond sale, sources say
11-11-2026 19:08 HKT
CSOP Kioxia Daily Max (1.25x) Leveraged Product to debut on Tuesday
09-11-2026 19:26 HKT
HKEX Q3 profit down 0.8pc to $4.86b, missing expectation
06-11-2026 12:52 HKT
Apple seeks about US$7 billion from bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
05-11-2026 22:52 HKT
US Treasury shifts language, opening door to auction size changes
04-11-2026 22:11 HKT
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
15-11-2026 01:46 HKT