HKEX launches offshore yuan bond index amid yuan internationalization push

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) launched its first index tracking offshore yuan bonds on Monday, providing investors with a new benchmark in a market that is central to Beijing's yuan internationalisation drive.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The exchange's chief executive, Bonnie Chan Yi-ting, said in a statement it is "supporting greater visibility and investability of offshore yuan assets, encouraging broader market participation and further advancing the internationalization of the yuan."

Among other measures this year aimed at promoting the offshore yuan market, HKEX launched offshore Chinese government bond futures in August and this month began accepting China government bonds as eligible non-cash collateral.

The initiatives added to a broader push this year that includes an expansion of Bond Connect for southbound investors. HKEX and the China Foreign Exchange Trade System are also developing an electronic trading platform for fixed-income and currency products.

Reuters



