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FINANCE

Over 80pc of Hongkongers say fragrance lifts mood: survey

FINANCE
21 hours ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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Over 80pc of Hongkongers say fragrance lifts mood: survey
Over 80pc of Hongkongers say fragrance lifts mood: survey

More than 80 percent of Hong Kong consumers believe fragrance has a positive impact on their everyday mood, as they increasingly turn to scents for relaxation and emotional well-being, a new survey showed on Wednesday.

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The survey was released by Eternal Beauty (6883) at the Cosmoprof Asia trade show. Conducted online in September, it polled 433 local consumers on their emotional states and fragrance usage habits.

The survey recorded a Hong Kong Daily Mood Index of 54.5 out of 100. While respondents scored relatively high on positive emotions, with "cheerful and in good spirits" hitting 58.4, scores for physical vitality lagged. The "refreshed and well rested" metric scored just 50.4, pointing to a general lack of adequate rest.

According to the report, 81.3 percent of respondents felt that fragrance positively influenced their daily mood. The habit is highly integrated into daily life, with 94.2 percent of respondents using fragrance products and 71.7 percent applying them several times a week or more.

The survey also revealed a correlation between scent and emotional well-being. Frequent fragrance users recorded a higher Daily Mood Index of 55.8, compared to 51.1 among less frequent users.

Beyond pleasant scents

Among respondents, 55 percent cited "helping them relax" as a key reason for using fragrance, while 52.5 percent used it to "lift their mood."

Frequent usage spans generations, with usage rates exceeding 70 percent across all age groups from 25 to 54.

"Fragrance is more than a sensory experience, as it expresses how we choose to live," said Eternal Beauty executive director Wendy Lau. "Three years of White Paper research have shown that fragrance has become part of Hong Kong consumers' daily routines."

To coincide with the white paper launch, the group hosted a panel discussion on scent and self-care, and introduced a sensory hub combining fragrances with synchronized light and sound technology to promote relaxation and better sleep.

 

Eternal Beautyonline surveyfragranceHong Kong Daily Mood Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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