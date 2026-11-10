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FINANCE

StanChart’s Anshul Sabherwal succeeds Barbaros Uygun as Mox Bank CEO

FINANCE
12 hours ago
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Anshul Sabherwal. Mox Bank
Anshul Sabherwal. Mox Bank

Mox Bank has appointed Anshul Sabherwal, Standard Chartered Hong Kong’s head of products for credit cards, personal loans and payments, as its new chief executive, effective immediately, succeeding Barbaros Uygun.

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Sabherwal has more than two decades of consumer banking experience in driving large and complex businesses through diverse market conditions.

Under his leadership, Standard Chartered (2888) successfully scaled its credit cards and personal loans business and managed strategic partnerships in Hong Kong, Standard Chartered’s largest market. He also held senior roles at Citi across Taiwan and Poland, Mox Bank said.

“Mox has built a strong foundation over the past six years. Having achieved breakeven in the first quarter of 2026 and sustained interim profitability through first half of the year, we are now entering our next growth phase,” said Samir Subberwal, chair of Mox and global head, wealth solutions, retail products, data and analytics of Standard Chartered.

Meanwhile, Uygu will step down after five years as Mox CEO. Subberwal said under Uygu’s leadership, Mox has scaled into a profitable business, expanded its customer base fivefold to 800,000 customers, strengthened core capabilities, and successfully exported its technology stack to help build Trust Bank in Singapore.

Mox BankCEO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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