China's trade surplus soars past US$1 trillion, October exports jump 35.2% y/y

China's exports rose 35.2 percent in October from the same month last year in US dollar terms, extending a boom in AI-related shipments, and lifting the country's trade surplus to over US$1 trillion (HK$7.8 trillion) for a second straight year, customs data showed on Tuesday.

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Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise 33.5 percent year-on-year after surging 36.3 percent in September.

Imports grew 41.6 percent, beating median forecast for a 32 percent increase in the Reuters poll and accelerating from the 31 percent growth in September.

Reuters