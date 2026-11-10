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FINANCE

China's trade surplus soars past US$1 trillion, October exports jump 35.2% y/y

FINANCE
22 mins ago
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Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS
Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS

China's exports rose 35.2 percent in October from the same month last year in US dollar terms, extending a boom in AI-related shipments, and lifting the country's trade surplus to over US$1 trillion (HK$7.8 trillion) for a second straight year, customs data showed on Tuesday.

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Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise 33.5 percent year-on-year after surging 36.3 percent in September.

Imports grew 41.6 percent, beating median forecast for a 32 percent increase in the Reuters poll and accelerating from the 31 percent growth in September.

Reuters

ChinaexportimportAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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