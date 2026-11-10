China launches US$599 million green bond sale, term sheet shows

China's Ministry of Finance has launched a 4 billion yuan (HK$4.7 billion) green bond sale, split equally between three and five-year tranches, according to a term sheet seen on Tuesday.
- Final price guidance was 1.40 percent for 2 billion yuan of three-year bonds due November 16, 2029, and 1.50 percent for 2 billion yuan of five-year bonds due November 16, 2031
- The guidance was tightened from initial indications of around 1.80 percent for the three-year tranche and 1.90 percent for the five-year tranche
- Combined orders exceeded 59 billion yuan, including 22.34 billion yuan of interest from the joint lead managers
- Proceeds will be used to finance or refinance eligible green expenditures in China's fiscal budget under the country's sovereign green bond framework
Reuters