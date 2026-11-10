China launches US$599 million green bond sale, term sheet shows

China's Ministry of Finance has launched a 4 billion yuan (HK$4.7 billion) green bond sale, split equally between three and five-year tranches, according to a term sheet seen on Tuesday.

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Final price guidance was 1.40 percent for 2 billion yuan of three-year bonds due November 16, 2029, and 1.50 percent for 2 billion yuan of five-year bonds due November 16, 2031

The guidance was tightened from initial indications of around 1.80 percent for the three-year tranche and 1.90 percent for the five-year tranche

Combined orders exceeded 59 billion yuan, including 22.34 billion yuan of interest from the joint lead managers

Proceeds will be used to finance or refinance eligible green expenditures in China's fiscal budget under the country's sovereign green bond framework

Reuters