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FINANCE

China launches US$599 million green bond sale, term sheet shows

FINANCE
32 mins ago
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A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS

China's Ministry of Finance has launched a 4 billion yuan (HK$4.7 billion) green bond sale, split equally between three and five-year tranches, according to a term sheet seen on Tuesday.

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  • Final price guidance was 1.40 percent for 2 billion yuan of three-year bonds due November 16, 2029, and 1.50 percent for 2 billion yuan of five-year bonds due November 16, 2031
  • The guidance was tightened from initial indications of around 1.80 percent for the three-year tranche and 1.90 percent for the five-year tranche
  • Combined orders exceeded 59 billion yuan, including 22.34 billion yuan of interest from the joint lead managers
  • Proceeds will be used to finance or refinance eligible green expenditures in China's fiscal budget under the country's sovereign green bond framework

Reuters

Chinagreen bond

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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