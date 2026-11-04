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FINANCE

Luckin Coffee posts record quarterly profit, announces US$500 million buyback

FINANCE
2 hours ago
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Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee reported growth in both revenue and profit for the third quarter, with adjusted net profit hitting a record quarterly high, and announced a US$500 million share buyback that sent its shares up as much as 7 per cent to US$33.49.

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Revenue rose 17 per cent year on year to RMB17.89 billion, while gross merchandise value grew nearly 20 per cent to RMB20.7 billion. Non-GAAP net profit jumped 51 per cent to RMB2.145 billion, a quarterly record, reflecting improving profitability.

Co-founder and chief executive Guo Jinyi said the company will launch a one-year share buyback programme worth US$500 million to further reward shareholders.

Luckin added nearly 2,600 net new stores in the third quarter, bringing its global store count to 38,900.

Luckin Coffee quarterly results share buyback

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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