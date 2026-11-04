Luckin Coffee posts record quarterly profit, announces US$500 million buyback

Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee reported growth in both revenue and profit for the third quarter, with adjusted net profit hitting a record quarterly high, and announced a US$500 million share buyback that sent its shares up as much as 7 per cent to US$33.49.

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Revenue rose 17 per cent year on year to RMB17.89 billion, while gross merchandise value grew nearly 20 per cent to RMB20.7 billion. Non-GAAP net profit jumped 51 per cent to RMB2.145 billion, a quarterly record, reflecting improving profitability.

Co-founder and chief executive Guo Jinyi said the company will launch a one-year share buyback programme worth US$500 million to further reward shareholders.

Luckin added nearly 2,600 net new stores in the third quarter, bringing its global store count to 38,900.