Xiaomi and Leapmotor see strong vehicles delivery in October

China's new energy vehicle maker BYD's (1211) new energy vehicle sales reached 441,706 units in October, a year-on-year drop of 2.16 percent. BYD sold a total 3,621,744 new energy vehicles from January to October this year.

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Xiaomi (1810 ) delivered over 50,000 vehicles in October, the first time this year.

The company received 70,000 orders within a month for its SkyNomad series after it was launched in September. The series saw strong performance despite a shrinking extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) market in mainland China this year, according to Xiaomi.

Xiaomi stated that its production capacity is steadily increasing, with September deliveries reaching 40,000 vehicles.

Xiaomi Auto's full-year delivery target is 550,000 vehicles. In the first eight months of this year, cumulative deliveries reached 240,000 vehicles, with over 40,000 delivered in September and over 50,000 in October.

Meanwhile, Leapmotor (9863) delivered 106,127 vehicles globally in October, a year-on-year leap of 51 percent, marking the fourth consecutive month with sales exceeding 100,000 units. As of the end of October, Leapmotor's cumulative global deliveries exceeded 1.9 million vehicles, and the company has explicitly stated that it will reach its 2 millionth unit production milestone in November.