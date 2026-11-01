Xpeng, Nio and Zeekr see strong delivery performance in October

Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng (9868) recorded robust delivery growth in October, with a 20 percent rise year-on-year to 50,237, setting a new record for the company's monthly new vehicles deliveries.

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Of these, 13,326 were delivered in overseas markets, a 1.66-fold increase year-on-year, also setting a new record for monthly deliveries in overseas markets.

Nio (9866) recorded a delivered 34,246 new vehicles in October, of which 8,383 were delivered under the Onvo brand and 7,738 under the Firefly brand. Nio delivered a record total of 334,547 vehicles as of October, a year-on-year jump of 38.5 percent.

Zeekr delivered 32,483 vehicles in October, a year-on-year jump of 51.6 percent, totalling 320,887 from January to October, already exceeding the annual target of 300,000 vehicles ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, Li Auto (2015) delivered 29,025 new vehicles in October, dropping 8.6 percent from last year, with cumulative deliveries over 1.86 million vehicles as of the end of October.

Deepal's deliveries dropped 11.39 percent from last year to 32,060.

Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance delivered 33,537 units in October, with an average transaction price of over 400,000 yuan (HK$471,174).