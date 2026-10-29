MGM China total adjusted earnings increases to $2.39 billion in Q3

MGM China (2282) saw a total adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of HK$2.39 billion for the three months ended September 30, up from HK$2.37 billion within the same period last year.

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MGM China recorded a revenue of HK$26.32 billion for the first nine months of 2026, whereas EBITDA reported HK$7.18 billion.

The company saw a revenue of HK$8.93 billion in the third quarter, up from 8.51 in the same period last year.

Segment adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent costs reported US$264 million (HK$2.07 billion) in the current quarter compared to US$284 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 7 percent.

In addition, intercompany branding license fee expense increased by US$22 million over the prior year quarter.