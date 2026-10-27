logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HSBC quarterly profit jumps but shares slide after flat revenue for wealth business

FINANCE
10 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

HSBC's (0005) third-quarter profit surged 32 percent as it benefited from favourable interest rates while avoiding hefty credit losses, but a marked slowdown at its wealth business underscored the challenge of sustaining its recent strong performance.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The bank's Hong Kong-listed shares dropped 5 percent after the results. They remain up 11 percent for the year to date.

Pretax profit for Europe's largest bank came in at US$9.6 billion for the July-September quarter, in line with estimates compiled by HSBC.

It also launched a share buyback of up to US$1 billion, the same amount as the previous quarter.

On the plus side, HSBC benefited from the absence of legal provisions booked in the same quarter a year earlier. It also said expected credit losses tumbled 17 percent to US$800 million, thanks to a reduction in charges linked to Hong Kong's real estate sector as well as its UK and Mexican wealth businesses.

But revenue for its wealth division was flat at US$2.7 billion. That compares with 15 percent and 23 percent year-on-year revenue growth in the first two quarters.

HSBC said it is on track to meet its core profitability targets through to 2028, in a further sign of how the region's lenders have sustained robust profits in recent years despite the impact of the Iran war on inflation and interest rates.

The strong performance has increased calls from activist groups in HSBC's home market of Britain for tax hikes on banks in Finance Minister John Healey's first budget, due on Wednesday.

Bank bosses have lobbied hard to avoid such an increase in sector levies, arguing it would curb lending and make Britain less competitive.

The bank clarified regulatory capital reforms known as Basel 3.1 would benefit its core capital ratio by up to half a percentage point, where previously the bank had described a 'modest benefit' from the reforms.

HSBC announced an interim dividend of US$0.1 per share, the same as the previous quarter.

Reuters

 

HSBCprofitbank

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
An employee wipes equipment on the production line of hawthorn red wine at a factory in Weifang, Shandong province July 28, 2013. Reuters
China's industrial profit growth picks up amid two-speed economy
FINANCE
3 hours ago
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC cuts global equities to 'neutral' on Middle East, AI risks
FINANCE
16 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Citic Securities is displayed during a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo /GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD
China's CITIC Securities Q3 profit falls 20.2pc on weak stock market
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation.
Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation's profit surges 55 times in H1
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Hang Seng Bank and HSBC
Hang Seng investment arm to merge with HSBC's asset business, sources say
FINANCE
19 hours ago
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC Q3 profit forecast to rise 33 percent, net interest income and buyback in focus
FINANCE
25-10-2026 19:21 HKT
Former HSBC global insurance head Moncreiffe joins AIA as regional CEO
FINANCE
23-10-2026 14:10 HKT
From left: HSBC’s head of consumer banking products, retail banking and wealth in Hong Kong, Lawrence Li; chief executive officer and head of retail banking and Wealth in Hong Kong, Maggie Ng, John O’Neill. HSBC
HSBC launches ‘HSBC RedCoin’ stablecoin on PayMe, plans wallet rollout by year-end
FINANCE
23-10-2026 11:20 HKT
Reuters
China's CATL profit growth slows in third quarter as competition intensifies
FINANCE
20-10-2026 20:23 HKT
A China Mobile logo at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China Mobile profit down 7.9pc for first three quarters
FINANCE
20-10-2026 20:06 HKT
(File Photo)
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
NEWS
21 hours ago
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
23 hours ago
Engineer loses $8.5m in online romance scam involving fake Taiwanese dancer
NEWS
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.