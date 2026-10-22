CATL-backed Noetix Robotics files confidentially for HK IPO, Bloomberg reports

Noetix Robotics, a mainland humanoid robotics company backed by CATL (3750), has filed confidentially for a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise several hundred million dollars, Bloomberg reported.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company may go public as soon as next year, though specific details regarding the scale and timeline have yet to be finalized, according to the report.

Marketed as Noetix Robotics, the Beijing-based startup is officially named Songyan Power Beijing Technology. Founded in September 2023, its founding team hails from mainland top institutions, including Tsinghua University and Zhejiang University, focusing on humanoid robotics and embodied AI technology.

In March, Songyan Power raised 1 billion yuan (HK$1.17 billion) in a funding round led by Chendao Capital, an investment platform affiliated with battery giant CATL.

The company’s core product lineup includes "Bumi"—an affordable consumer-grade humanoid robot—as well as its N-series and E-series bipedal humanoid robots.

Noetix Robotics’ work was also featured in this year’s CCTV Spring Festival Gala.