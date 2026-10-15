logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hang Seng Index hovers at 24,000 points at close, Lenovo slumps 14pc

FINANCE
31 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
HKEX
HKEX

Hong Kong shares ended lower on Thursday amid the global tech selloff, as investors are concerned the US interest rate will rise further on higher-than-expected inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 251 points, or 1.03 percent, to 24,062 points, with a full-day market turnover of HK$224.1 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 2.72 percent to 4,060 points.

Lenovo (0992) nosedived 14.5 percent to a two-month low, marking the worst performer among blue chips.

It was followed by Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347), down 7.8 percent, while Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) dropped nearly 4 percent.

Tech heavyweights Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) slid 3.7 percent and 1.3 percent.

Chinese artificial intelligence firms also underperformed the market. Z.AI (2513) slumped 10 percent, and MiniMax (0100) dived 12.1 percent to a new low.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index went down 1.59 percent to 3,707 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index retreated 2.43 percent to 11,816 points.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Teacher-student duo named HK flag bearers for Asian Para Games
NEWS
56 mins ago
Pedestrians walk past an electronic quotation board displaying the Nikkei 225 stock prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange along a street in Tokyo on June 25, 2026. AFP
Japan's Nikkei slumps 5 percent as tech stocks hammered by AI, rate hike worries
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Group photo of officiating guests at the CogInfoCom 2026 opening ceremony
CUHK co-hosts International AI Conference CogInfoCom debuts in HK
NEWS
4 hours ago
HKEX
Hang Seng Index falls below 24,000 mark by noon
FINANCE
5 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares open lower, as US inflation boosts rate hike fears
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell, in New York City on July 23, 2026. AFP
Wall St opens lower after hot CPI data fuels rate-hike bets
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Buildings stand in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2025. REUTERS
Hong Kong moves to enact double tax avoidance treaties with six nations
FINANCE
23 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares fall slightly at close, Meituan up 6pc
FINANCE
14-10-2026 16:35 HKT
This photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows the phase II project of Zhangpu wind farm in southeast China's Fujian Province. XINHUA
HK's first insurance-linked securities to back mainland wind farms 'go global'
FINANCE
14-10-2026 15:44 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong stocks rise slightly by noon
FINANCE
14-10-2026 12:05 HKT
(Online photo)
Transport chief takes a back seat on fining transit nuisance behavior
NEWS
23 hours ago
Family of UK tiger attack victim urges end to video sharing after Trump posts footage
WORLD
11 hours ago
Reforms demanded to fix Hong Kong's severely oversubscribed public gyms
NEWS
14-10-2026 11:45 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.