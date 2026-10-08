Trump says Federal Reserve Board would like to see the country do badly

US President Donald Trump, asked by a reporter on Wednesday about mortgage rates, said the Federal Reserve Board "would like to see the country do badly".

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 30-year mortgage rate last week hit its highest point in almost three years.

Trump called Fed chairman Kevin Warsh "great" but added the rest of the board "would like to see the country do badly, in my opinion, because I think interest rates should come down."

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in the Oval Office with Trump, said inflation was high because of the energy shock".

"So once we get on the other side of this Iran conflict, energy market is going to be well supplied, and we will move down towards the Fed's target and mortgage rates and the 10-year will come back down," Bessent added.

Reuters



