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FINANCE

Japan's Nikkei hits 3-month high as AI shares rally

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A pedestrian walks past a stock quotation board showing Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan April 4, 2025. REUTERS
A pedestrian walks past a stock quotation board showing Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan April 4, 2025. REUTERS

Japan's Nikkei share average rose more than 2 percent to a three-month high on Monday, boosted by AI-related stocks, following gains on Wall Street at the end of last week. 

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The Nikkei rose 2.53 percent to 70,037.61, its highest level since early July, by the midday break.

The broader Topix rose 1.16 percent to 4,138.57.

"Investors scooped up AI-related stocks, but the market sentiment is muted compared with earlier this year when the Nikkei hit a record high," said Mamoru Shimode, chief strategist at Resona Asset Management. 

"The AI rally will continue, but the markets will be more selective." 

US stocks advanced on Friday after weaker-than-expected jobs data dampened expectations for a rate hike from the Federal Reserve at its policy meeting this month.N

In Japan on Monday, chip-related Advantest and Tokyo Electron rose 4.5 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively, to provide the biggest boosts to the Nikkei. Technology investor SoftBank Group rose 3.68 percent.

Memory maker Kioxia edged up 0.49 percent. The shares trade nearly 50 percent below the record high set in mid-June.

"Investors probably tried to buy Kioxia shares on the rise, but at the same time others who have losses in the shares sold stocks on a rally, which is why their gains are limited," Shimode said. 

Bank shares rose, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group rising 0.99 percent and 1.86 percent, respectively.

The Topix growth share index rose 1.46 percent, while the value share index gained 0.89 percent.

Of more than 1,500 stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's prime market, 53 percent rose, 42 percent fell, and 3 percent traded flat. 

Reuters


 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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