logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Japan tightens rules for foreigners wanting permanent residency

WORLD
29 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
People are reflected on a wall as they cross a road at Tokyo's business district, Japan, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files
People are reflected on a wall as they cross a road at Tokyo's business district, Japan, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

Japan toughened on Thursday requirements for foreigners wanting to obtain permanent residency, as part of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's push to tighten immigration controls.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Under new rules that will come into effect in stages, foreign residents wishing to stay in Japan permanently will have to prove their annual income is above average and they can carry casual conversations in Japanese.

Application fees will also rise 20-fold from Thursday and at one immigration office in central Tokyo visited by AFP this week hundreds of people queued, hoping to wrap up procedures before the price spike.

"I understand that over-accepting foreigners... might dilute Japan's unique culture. But at the same time, given its low birth rate and aging population, Japan has to accept foreigners," said American-born university student Yujie Chono, who was among those waiting.

The 22-year-old told AFP, in fluent Japanese, that he had been waiting for five hours to file his paperwork.

Previous guidelines did not lay out specific thresholds for income, pension or language skills.

Even though Japan has a rapidly ageing population and is suffering labour shortages in many sectors, opposition to immigration is growing, prompting a push by Takaichi for tighter regulations on foreign nationals.

"As the number of foreign residents in Japan increases, the government is facing the fact that some citizens feel anxiety and a sense of unfairness," Takaichi said in an extended post on X on Sunday, adding that she was pushing for "orderly coexistence" with foreign nationals.

Programmes to attract international workers have fuelled public worry.

Anti-immigration sentiment has spread across social media and false claims have circulated widely, including that a significant portion of welfare payments in Japan go to foreigners and that they are making Japanese streets less safe.

Experts and many business leaders warn however that Japan must welcome more foreign workers to sustain itself.

Japan needs to open its doors to more foreigners, the Nikkei business daily said in a recent editorial.

"Japan should stop viewing foreigners merely as a temporary labour force and instead promote their long-term settlement by expanding Japanese-language education and improving their treatment," it said.

- Anti-immigration sentiment -

Foreigners were a major issue in last year's upper house election which saw the sharp rise of the "Japanese-first" Sanseito party, which describes immigration as a "silent invasion".

The new rules for permanent residency come after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last year pushed to tighten regulations for business manager visas, meaning entrepreneurs will be forced to leave Japan if they don't meet the new conditions.

Some foreign residents seek permanent residency to secure long-term stability, employment freedom and to earn trust within Japanese society. Those without permanent residency often have a difficult time seeking mortgages, for example.

Thursday's changes may prevent some people from applying for permanent residency but should not immediately push anyone out of the country.

Under the regulations, the application fee for permanent residency will soar to 200,000 yen ($1,275) from the current 10,000 yen.

Candidates must also show "understanding" of social rules and demonstrate expected pension benefits equivalent to someone who has paid pension insurance for 30 years.

Having lived in Japan for a decade, permanent residency applicant Chono said he saw both sides of the debate but that the country needed young people "to support its future".

"In recent years, I believe there had been a strong push to promote cultural diversity. The momentum has stalled, perhaps, and maybe it may never fully return," he said.

AFP

Japanrulesforeignerspermanent residency

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Medical workers at Osaka Medical and Pharmaceutical University Hospital work in the operation wing of the hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture, Japan May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Akira Tomoshige/Files
Japan hospital performs first surgery using heart muscle stem cells
WORLD
21 hours ago
Photo by ANTONIN UTZ / AFP This photograph taken on April 19, 2024 shows a man holding a smartphone displaying the logo of Chinese social media platform TikTok in an office in Paris
Japan court rules human voice is protected in TikTok AI case
WORLD
22 hours ago
yaina Nozaki, manager of Owl Otter Cafe, holds food for Asian small-clawed otters at the cafe, which houses rescued animals, in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan to survey animal cafes for first time over welfare and disease concerns
WORLD
30-09-2026 10:54 HKT
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrives at her office after visiting the Imperial Palace, on the day of the cabinet reshuffle, in Tokyo, Japan September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan finance minister tells Bessent PM Takaichi is not a reflationist
WORLD
29-09-2026 14:39 HKT
Japanese anime actor fights TikTok over AI voice cloning
WORLD
27-09-2026 18:05 HKT
Japan's Ichitaka Yamashita enters the stadium on his way to gold in the men's marathon final during the 2026 Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture on September 26, 2026. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)
Japan organisers 'not satisfied' as empty seats blight Asian Games
WORLD
26-09-2026 17:30 HKT
Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026 - Race Walk - Aichi Prefectural Government Office and Nagoya City Hall Loop Course, Nagoya, Japan - September 23, 2026 Japan's Toshikazu Yamanishi and China's Shengji Shi in action during the men's half marathon race walk REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Steady Japan seek China inspiration to close gap in home Asiad
CHINA
26-09-2026 16:48 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Japan says Trump voiced concern over weak yen in summit with PM Takaichi
FINANCE
25-09-2026 14:30 HKT
The Japanese flag flies in a park in Osaka, Japan, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White
Japan eyes cut in liquidity-enhancement supply for 5-11 year bonds, sources say
FINANCE
24-09-2026 10:35 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Typhoon Dujuan leaves 7 dead in Japan from landslides, flooding: media
WORLD
24-09-2026 05:35 HKT
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
29-09-2026 22:15 HKT
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
30-09-2026 05:45 HKT
(File photo)
Late police officer Chu Chun-kwok to be buried at Gallant Garden with full honors
NEWS
29-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.