logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Japan hospital performs first surgery using heart muscle stem cells

WORLD
40 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Medical workers at Osaka Medical and Pharmaceutical University Hospital work in the operation wing of the hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture, Japan May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Akira Tomoshige/Files
Medical workers at Osaka Medical and Pharmaceutical University Hospital work in the operation wing of the hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture, Japan May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Akira Tomoshige/Files

A hospital in Japan has carried out the world's first surgery using sheets of commercially available heart muscle stem cells after the ground-breaking therapy was approved this year, one of the surgeons said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sheets of muscle cells derived from regenerative products known as induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS cells, were transplanted into the heart of a woman in her 50s during the hour-long surgery performed on Tuesday.

It marked the first clinical use of the regenerative therapy since it received conditional government approval in March.

"Our hope is that this will improve the patient's quality of life," surgeon Yoshiki Sawa, the head of Osaka Keisatsu Hospital, told reporters after the surgery.

Trials of the regenerative therapy were conducted on eight patients suffering from ischemic heart disease -- damage caused by narrowed heart arteries.

All eight experienced an easing of their symptoms, including four whose heart functions improved, Japanese media said.

Sawa developed the technology in collaboration with Japanese scientist Shinya Yamanaka, who won the Nobel Prize in 2012 for his research into iPS cells, which have the potential to develop into any cell in the body.

Sawa's therapy is primarily designed for heart patients who have exhausted other treatment options.

It is expected to improve heart muscle function, resulting in improved heart failure symptoms, cardiac performance, and exercise tolerance.

His team plans to conduct similar operations on 75 patients by 2033 and to report on the treatment's efficacy, media reports said.

The treatment would then be fully authorised after its benefits and safety are proved over the next seven years, the Asahi Shimbun daily said.

Japan also gave conditional approval in March for a Parkinson's disease treatment that transplants iPS cells into a patient's brain, following a successful clinical trial.

iPS cells are created by stimulating mature, already specialised cells back into a juvenile state -- basically cloning without the need for an embryo.

AFP

Japanhospitalfirst surgeryheart musclestem cells

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by ANTONIN UTZ / AFP This photograph taken on April 19, 2024 shows a man holding a smartphone displaying the logo of Chinese social media platform TikTok in an office in Paris
Japan court rules human voice is protected in TikTok AI case
WORLD
2 hours ago
yaina Nozaki, manager of Owl Otter Cafe, holds food for Asian small-clawed otters at the cafe, which houses rescued animals, in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan to survey animal cafes for first time over welfare and disease concerns
WORLD
8 hours ago
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrives at her office after visiting the Imperial Palace, on the day of the cabinet reshuffle, in Tokyo, Japan September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan finance minister tells Bessent PM Takaichi is not a reflationist
WORLD
29-09-2026 14:39 HKT
Japanese anime actor fights TikTok over AI voice cloning
WORLD
27-09-2026 18:05 HKT
Japan's Ichitaka Yamashita enters the stadium on his way to gold in the men's marathon final during the 2026 Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture on September 26, 2026. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)
Japan organisers 'not satisfied' as empty seats blight Asian Games
WORLD
26-09-2026 17:30 HKT
Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026 - Race Walk - Aichi Prefectural Government Office and Nagoya City Hall Loop Course, Nagoya, Japan - September 23, 2026 Japan's Toshikazu Yamanishi and China's Shengji Shi in action during the men's half marathon race walk REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Steady Japan seek China inspiration to close gap in home Asiad
CHINA
26-09-2026 16:48 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Japan says Trump voiced concern over weak yen in summit with PM Takaichi
FINANCE
25-09-2026 14:30 HKT
The Japanese flag flies in a park in Osaka, Japan, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White
Japan eyes cut in liquidity-enhancement supply for 5-11 year bonds, sources say
FINANCE
24-09-2026 10:35 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Typhoon Dujuan leaves 7 dead in Japan from landslides, flooding: media
WORLD
24-09-2026 05:35 HKT
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as they participate in a bilateral meeting during the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Japan PM says she had 'timely' discussion with Trump ahead of his Xi summit
WORLD
23-09-2026 12:58 HKT
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
20 hours ago
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
13 hours ago
(File photo)
Late police officer Chu Chun-kwok to be buried at Gallant Garden with full honors
NEWS
29-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.