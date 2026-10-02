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FINANCE

Australia's Sunrise Energy Metals plans US redomicile, primary Nasdaq listing

FINANCE
43 mins ago
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The Nasdaq logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
The Nasdaq logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Australia’s Sunrise Energy Metals plans to relocate its parent company to the United States through a newly incorporated Delaware company and seek a primary listing on Nasdaq, the company said on Friday.

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Here are some more details:

  • The new US-based company, Sunrise Energy Metals, Inc., will acquire all Sunrise shares and become the group’s parent company.
  • The Melbourne-based firm said its primary listing will be on Nasdaq following the scheme implementation and a secondary listing on the ASX will ensue.
  • The move aligns with a conditional commitment for up to US$400 million (HK$3.12 billion) from the U.S. Department of War for the company’s Syerston Scandium Project in New South Wales, Sunrise said.
  • The project has its key permits in place and is targeting first production in the first half of 2028, with planned output of about 60 metric tons of scandium oxide a year, according to the company’s 2026 annual report.
  • Scandium is a critical mineral, whose importance to Western defense and technology sectors has been in the spotlight since main producer China imposed export controls.
  • Sunrise said the relocation would not change its business, assets, operations or projects, and its directors and senior management are expected to remain in their current roles.
  • Shares of Sunrise Energy Metals were up 6.9 percent at A$23.060 (HK$125.34) earlier in the session.

Reuters

Sunrise Energy MetalsAustraliaNasdaq

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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