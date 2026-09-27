Citi's HK business grows 20 pc with robust cross-border performance

Citibank Hong Kong's institutional client business grew by 20 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2026, whereas the bank’s cross-border business corridors in Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia more than doubled and rose over 30 percent in the period, according to Aveline San, chief executive officer of Citi Hong Kong.

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Other cross-border businesses also recorded strong growth, with the UK corridor seeing revenue growth of over 50 percent; the Taiwan and Thailand corridors both growing by over 40 percent.

She added that Citi is currently in discussions with several large enterprises regarding plans to establish corporate treasury centers in Hong Kong.

The government’s strong promotion of the "4T" framework to encourage multinational corporations to centralise their fund and risk management in Hong Kong has attracted significant client interest and inquiries, San added.

The bank's wealth management revenue recorded double-digit growth in the first half of the year, while assets under management and new client growth remained strong.

San expects the trend of A-share and H-share listings to continue.