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FINANCE

Citi ULTIMA elevates premium client engagement with "Taste of Harmony" exclusive private dinner

FINANCE
12 mins ago
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Group photo featuring Vicky Kong, Head of Wealth for Asia North and Australia, Citi (fourth from right), Sarah O, Head of Digital Growth & Cards and Unsecured Lending Sales, Citi Hong Kong (third from left), Helena Chen, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard (fourth from left), Terry Gordon, Vice President, Account Management, Mastercard (third from right) and representatives from Citi and Mastercard. Citi
Group photo featuring Vicky Kong, Head of Wealth for Asia North and Australia, Citi (fourth from right), Sarah O, Head of Digital Growth & Cards and Unsecured Lending Sales, Citi Hong Kong (third from left), Helena Chen, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard (fourth from left), Terry Gordon, Vice President, Account Management, Mastercard (third from right) and representatives from Citi and Mastercard. Citi

Citi has partnered with Mastercard to present "Taste of Harmony", an exclusive private dining experience for Citi ULTIMA cardholders, in a move to elevate the premium client experience and deepen relationships.

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The event featured a MICHELIN-starred Korean chef, internationally acclaimed for his culinary excellence and widely recognized for his appearance in Culinary Class Wars.

Citi elevates premium lifestyle experiences through the exclusive “Taste of Harmony” private dinner, bringing together Citi ULTIMA guests for an exceptional evening of curated culinary excellence and meaningful connections. Citi
Citi elevates premium lifestyle experiences through the exclusive “Taste of Harmony” private dinner, bringing together Citi ULTIMA guests for an exceptional evening of curated culinary excellence and meaningful connections. Citi

The action reflects Citi Wealth's broader strategy of building long-term client relationships through a combination of wealth management expertise, access to global opportunities, and differentiated experiences that align with clients' aspirations and lifestyles.

Through experiences such as "Taste of Harmony", Citi deepens client engagement by offering exceptional access and priceless experiences that go beyond traditional banking and card benefits.

Vicky Kong, Head of Wealth for Asia North and Australia, Citi, delivered welcome remarks, expressing appreciation to Citi ULTIMA guests for their continued support and presence. Citi
Vicky Kong, Head of Wealth for Asia North and Australia, Citi, delivered welcome remarks, expressing appreciation to Citi ULTIMA guests for their continued support and presence. Citi

As the expectations of ultra-high-net-worth clients continue to evolve, demand is shifting toward personalized engagement, exclusive access and meaningful experiences that complement traditional banking and investment services.

To meet these changing needs, Citi Wealth continues to enhance its client proposition by combining wealth management expertise, global connectivity and curated experiences that reflect clients' increasingly sophisticated lifestyles and interests.

“Taste of Harmony”, an exclusive private dining experience for Citi ULTIMA cardholders in partnership with Mastercard. Citi
“Taste of Harmony”, an exclusive private dining experience for Citi ULTIMA cardholders in partnership with Mastercard. Citi
CitiMastercardCiti UlTIMATaste of Harmonyultra-high-net-worth client

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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