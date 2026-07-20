AI data center power shift to 800VDC to reach 79pc adoption by 2030: Citi

Citi forecasts that 800-volt direct current (800VDC) high-voltage power architecture will capture 79.1 percent of new global data center capacity by 2030, triggering a structural shift from traditional AC systems to solid-state transformers (SST) as graphics processing unit (GPU) rack power density approaches 1 megawatt.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The relentless rise of AI workloads has grown GPU rack power density nearly 100-fold since 2020—surging from 10kW to 120kW on Nvidia’s Blackwell platform, and projected to exceed 1MW by 2028 with the upcoming Rubin Ultra and Kyber platforms, rendering legacy AC distribution unviable, according to a comprehensive Super-Sector report by Citi Research.

To cope with this power demand, global 800VDC adoption is expected to accelerate from 16.0 percent in 2027 to 79.1 percent in 2030, compressing grey-space footprints, cutting copper usage, and driving a multi-layered investment wave across Asia's tech and power infrastructure stack.

The structural transition will drive combined Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Battery Backup Unit (BBU) demand at an 80 percent-plus compound annual growth rate through 2030, while permanently displacing legacy central uninterruptible power supply systems and low-voltage transformers. Citi projects global SST demand will skyrocket from 901 mega volt-ampere in 2027 to 37,152 MVA by 2030.

Citi outlines a multi-layered investment opportunity across six Asia infrastructure segments, noting that data center operators will ride near-term AI demand tailwinds while power equipment names leverage a structural SST architecture upcycle. Additionally, BESS and BBU suppliers are set to benefit from surging battery demand, alongside IT rack power and cooling vendors capturing higher power density requirements. Liquid cooling providers are expected to capture structural thermal upgrades, while power semiconductor suppliers will underpin the entire power conversion chain.