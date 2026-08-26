Wharf ex-chair Peter Woo's family office eyes US$1b private equity sale: Bloomberg

Wharf (0004) former chairman Peter Woo Kwong-ching’s family office is planning to sell private equities worth US$1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

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The potential portfolio sale includes stakes in China-focused fund managers such as HSG and Vista Equity Partners, the report said. The transaction remains in its early stages, and the final roster of funds to be sold has not yet been finalized, it said.

The planned divestment is being managed by Wheelock Marden Capital, the investment arm of Wheelock and Company, the report added.