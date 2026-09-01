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FINANCE

K11 MUSEA first-half sales surge 40pc to hit record high

FINANCE
23 mins ago

by

Effie Zhang

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K11 MUSEA posts record first-half sales on robust high-end spending. NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT
K11 MUSEA posts record first-half sales on robust high-end spending. NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT

New World Development (0017) reported that K11 MUSEA recorded an approximately 40 percent year-on-year increase in sales during the first half 2026, setting a new record for the same period since the mall's opening.

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The growth followed a brand upgrade programme that introduced or expanded stores for international luxury brands, including Miu Miu, Max Mara, and IWC Schaffhausen. Newly introduced brands under the programme achieved an average sales growth of over 30 percent.

Mall member spending on watches and jewellery surged 80 percent year-on-year in the first half, while spending on international luxury brands grew by 20 percent.

Several athleisure brands also made their debut over the summer, driving a 60 percent year-on-year increase in member spending within the category.

Additionally, a series of exhibitions and pop-up events helped boost tourist spending at the mall by 50 percent year-on-year.

Horace Lam, chief executive of K11 Hong Kong, said the first-half performance demonstrates the strong resilience of high-net-worth customers and the mall's ability to drive sales conversion from footfall.

The team has focused on optimising the tenant mix and introducing flagship stores over the past two years, he added.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the mall is slated to open more international stores, including a new location for Prada. The developer is also rolling out a comprehensive upgrade to its loyalty programme this month to unlock greater retail spending potential.

New World DevelopmentK11 MUSEA

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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