Canada to close 'lifeboat' permanent residency scheme for Hongkongers as scheduled end of Aug

The Canadian government has officially confirmed that its special permanent residency pathway for Hong Kong residents, commonly known as the "lifeboat" scheme, will not be extended and will stop accepting new applications after August 31, 2026.

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According to an official announcement from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), both Stream A (for graduates of Canadian post-secondary institutions) and Stream B (for individuals with Canadian work experience) will cease operations as planned.

Immigration authorities reassured applicants that any paperwork submitted on or before the August 31 deadline will not be affected and will continue to be processed according to standard procedures.

IRCC also disclosed official implementation data covering the five-year period from the program's launch on June 1, 2021, through June 30, 2026.

Over this timeframe, the department received approximately 30,315 applications representing 48,560 individuals.

More than 8,600 applications covering 13,485 people have been approved so far, with around 13,370 Hong Kong residents having already successfully obtained their permanent residency status.

Bridge work permits maintained through May 2029

To help applicants transition smoothly while awaiting processing, the immigration department confirmed that eligible individuals who have submitted permanent residency applications can still apply for an open work permit valid for up to three years.

This measure ensures that applicants can continue living and working legally in Canada during the processing period, with the transitional work permit policy remaining active until May 2029.

Immigration officials reiterated Canada's commitment to supporting human rights and freedoms for Hong Kong residents, noting that the initiative was designed to offer a clear path to permanent settlement for individuals with local Canadian educational or professional experience.

The impending deadline marks the formal conclusion of this dedicated five-year immigration policy.