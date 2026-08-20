logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Alibaba's adjusted net profit falls 38pc, misses market estimates

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The logo of Chinese technology firm Alibaba is seen at its office in Beijing, Aug. 10, 2021. AP Photo
The logo of Chinese technology firm Alibaba is seen at its office in Beijing, Aug. 10, 2021. AP Photo

Alibaba's (9988) adjusted net profit declined 38 percent year-on-year to 20.7 billion yuan (HK$24.15 billion) for the quarter ended June, missing the market expectations of 25.4 billion yuan.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The e-commerce giant attributed the decrease to the growing investment in technology, which was partly offset by the improved cloud business.

Its net profit also fell sharply by 76 percent to 10.54 billion yuan during the quarter.

Revenue rose 9 percent to 268.95 billion yuan, in line with market estimates.

The company's AI cloud and compute services revenue rose 45 percent to 48.44 billion yuan in the quarter, driven by public cloud revenue growth, including the increasing adoption of AI-related products.

Alibaba's capital expenditures rose 75 percent to 67.68 billion yuan in the quarter, mainly due to fluctuations in procurement cycles, an increase in CPU-compute capacity driven by anticipated growing customer adoption of AI agents, and higher pricing of a broad range of chip components.

Revenue from Alibaba E-commerce Group rose 4 percent to 205.9 billion yuan. Among them, income from China e-commerce business fell 8 percent to 110.9 billion yuan, while that of China quick commerce business jumped 45 percent to 53.3 billion yuan.

Its AI Labs and Applications revenue also climbed 16 percent to 3.3 billion yuan, while all other segments generated 28.8 billion yuan, up 1 percent from a year ago.

Besides, Alibaba's financial subsidiary Ant Group's quarterly profits rose 1 percent to about 4.7 billion yuan during the period, according to Reuters calculations.

Alibaba's US-listed shares went down nearly 1 percent in pre-market trading.

AlibabaAIcloudprofite-commencecapital expenditure

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The logo of internet technology company Netease is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai, China July 30, 2021. Picture taken July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
NetEase profit down 6.6pc to 17.7b yuan in H1
FINANCE
1 hour ago
The logo of Ping An Insurance seen at a Beijing event in April, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
China's Ping An Insurance posts 36pc profit rise in H1
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A visitor looks at his mobile at the China Telecom stand in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
China Telecom interim profit down 15pc, slashes dividend by 11pc
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Citi, HSBC, StanChart, and others back Ant International's forex AI model
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Signage is seen outside of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS
US CFTC seeks comments on compute derivatives amid growing AI demand
FINANCE
9 hours ago
The logo of Chinese social media app Weibo is seen on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Weibo H1 net profit plunges 56pc to US$102m
FINANCE
23 hours ago
The logo of online video service operator Kuaishou Technology is seen at a trade conference in China. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song)
Kuaishou's profit down 32pc in H1 as AI investment weighs
FINANCE
19-08-2026 17:48 HKT
From left: Leung Wai-keung, company secretary; Yang Hongxia; Zhao Chunwu; Jin Hanquan, president of CR Beer; and Li Xiaodong.
CR Beer H1 profit falls 10.7pc to 5.17b yuan
FINANCE
19-08-2026 15:54 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
HKEX sees new high in H1 and quarterly growth as AI boom fuels IPO frenzy, LME storage surge
FINANCE
19-08-2026 15:19 HKT
A water feature is seen in an empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along Marina Bay in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore to offer tax breaks and improved visa access for fund sector
FINANCE
19-08-2026 14:26 HKT
Ambulance sinks into pavement at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park
NEWS
17 hours ago
Citybus swerves to avoid child in Central, hitting and derailing tram
NEWS
17 hours ago
MTR begins autonomous vehicle tests between West Kowloon and Kowloon stations
NEWS
19-08-2026 19:57 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.