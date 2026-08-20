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US CFTC seeks comments on compute derivatives amid growing AI demand

FINANCE
26 mins ago
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Signage is seen outside of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS
Signage is seen outside of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Wednesday it was seeking public ​comment on compute derivatives contracts, as the ‌AI boom drives demand for new market products tied to computing power.

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The request is an early step by ​the derivatives regulator toward setting rules ​for markets that could help companies and ⁠investors manage the cost and availability of ​compute, a critical input for artificial intelligence.

Here are ​some details:

  • Wall Street investors have chased the AI trade for years, betting on companies and assets poised ​to benefit from the technology's rapid adoption.

  • The ​derivatives regulator said it is seeking comments on compute cash ‌markets, ⁠market oversight and manipulation concerns, customer protection and perpetual compute futures.

  • "America cannot win the AI race without a robust derivatives market for ​compute," CFTC ​Chairman Michael ⁠Selig said in a statement.

  • "This request for comment is the first ​step toward establishing clear rules of ​the ⁠road for American compute markets," he added.

  • The rapid expansion of AI has increased demand for computing ⁠power, ​prompting questions about how ​companies can hedge exposure to compute costs and availability.

Reuters

U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commissioncompute derivativesAIcomputing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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