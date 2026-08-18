Hong Kong Gold Exchange Trading System establishes, pilot operations to start in Q1 next year

Hong Kong Gold Exchange Trading System (HKGXTS) officially announced its establishment on Tuesday, jointly formed by the Hong Kong Gold Exchange (HKGX) and TGX Technology, a joint venture between AGTech (8279) and ZXZN Qi-House (8395), with pilot operations to commence in the first quarter of 2027.

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HKGXTS Chairman Haywood Cheung Tak-hay said the system will integrate HKGX's existing products, trading, settlement, clearing, and related services into a unified platform in the initial phase. Other related digital services will be later introduced, including those supporting gold tokenisation.

He added that the system will further embody the "Finance Plus" concept, Web 3 & artificial intelligence, transforming traditional physical gold into a more diversified, flexible, and value-enhancing asset.

Built on physical gold delivery capabilities, HKGXTS seeks to establish a multi-tier bullion trading and investment platform, said Sun Ho, HKGXTS chief executive and director.

"We will progressively expand its extended-hour electronic trading capabilities to serve industry clients and international institutions," Sun noted.

The company will also leverage its financial technology to enhance trading efficiency, reduce transaction and settlement costs, and support multi-currency pricing and settlement, Sun added.

As conditions mature, HKGXTS will also actively explore standardized connectivity with infrastructure including the banking system, clearing platforms, and regulatory reporting systems, providing the technological foundation for Hong Kong's development into an international gold trading center and contributing to the long-term growth of its gold market, it said.

