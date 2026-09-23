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CHINA

China's Yu, 13, wins third gold with latest Asian Games record

CHINA
2 hours ago
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China's Yu Zidi 2026 Asian Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on September 23, 2026. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)
China's Yu Zidi 2026 Asian Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on September 23, 2026. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)

China's 13-year-old swimming sensation Yu Zidi completed a hat-trick of Asian Games golds on Wednesday with a dominant victory in the 400m individual medley, two years out from the Los Angeles Olympics.

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The school girl powered home in an Asian Games-record 4min 28.56sec to make it a clean sweep from her three individual events in Tokyo, following victories in the 200m butterfly and 200m individual medley, also in Games-record times.

She beat the previous 400m IM Games record set by China's Ye Shiwen in 2014 by almost 4.5 seconds.

It was the fourth-fastest time in the world this year, with world record-holder Summer McIntosh owning the top three.

Yu is shaping up to be a major medal threat at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

She has been the talk of swimming since becoming the youngest medallist in world championships history last year with bronze for China's relay team aged just 12.

She also finished just outside the medals in fourth in three world individual events.

She has embellished her growing reputation this year, notably with a victory over multiple American Olympic champion Regan Smith in March.

She has dominated this week in Tokyo and gave another glimpse of her immense talent in the 400m IM.

Yu took the lead straight from the start and set off on a procession towards the finish line.

She finished 3.95sec clear of silver medallist Ke Wenxi of China, with Japan's Mio Narita finishing third.

As well as international news headlines, her Asian Games exploits have caused a sensation back home.

Her back story, such as being spotted by chance by a swimming coach at a water park, and her struggle with interviews, have gone viral.

Asked if answering questions was the hardest part, she replied with a giggle this week: "Every time I just want to float off somewhere else."

AFP

Updated 5.50pm

SchoolgirlYufastestAsian Gamesgold

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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