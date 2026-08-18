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FINANCE

Japan’s 10-Year government bond yield hits three-decade high as BOJ's inflation pressures mount

FINANCE
19 mins ago
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Japan's 10-year government bond yield jumped to a three-decade high on Monday, tracking a slide in global debt as inflation pressures mounted and expectations around central bank interest rate hikes solidified.

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Here are a few details:

  • The benchmark 10-year JGB yield climbed 5 basis points to 2.925 percent, a level last seen in September 1996. The yield has risen for six consecutive sessions, marking the longest streak in more than a month. Yields move inversely to bond prices.
  • U.S. Treasuries fell on Friday after an initial rally driven by weaker-than-expected retail sales data faded, while persistent Middle East tensions kept investors on edge with crude prices turning higher. Euro zone yields also ended higher last week.
  • "At present, a bearish outlook on government bonds is spreading globally, and the upward trend in yields is intensifying, which is a cause for concern," Keisuke Tsuruta, a senior bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, said in a note.
  • "On the domestic front, uncertainty surrounding the Bank of Japan’s pace of interest rate hikes and its terminal rate remains a key concern."
  • The two-year yield, the one most sensitive to Bank of Japan policy rates, added 3.5 bps to 1.685 percent, the highest since May 1995. The five-year yield rose 2 bps to 2.155 percent, set for a record close.
  • The yield on the 30-year JGB advanced 5 bps to 4.06 percent, set for its highest close since July 7. The yield on the 40-year JGB, Japan's longest tenor, increased 4 bps to 4.115 percent, poised for its highest close since May 25.
  • Data released on Monday showed the Japanese economy expanded at an annualised 1.1 percent in the April-June quarter, versus a median forecast of 2.0 percent annualised growth. Private consumption was flat and capital spending fell 1.2 percent in the quarter.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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